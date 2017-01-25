SIX FEET UNDER: ascolta il primo singolo ''Amputator'' dal nuovo album

|
Si intitola Amputator, il primo brano che i deathster Six Feet Under hanno estratto dal nuovo album Nightmares Of The Decomposed che sarà disponibile nei negozi il prossimo 2 ottobre tramite la Metal Blade Records.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Amputator
2. Zodiac
3. The Rotting
4. Death Will Follow
5. Migraine
6. The Noose
7. Blood of the Zombie
8. Self Imposed Death Sentence
9. Dead Girls Don’t Scream
10. Drink Blood Get High
11. Labyrinth of Insanity
12. Without Your Life