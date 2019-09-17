      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

02/09/20
ILDSKAER
Den Rædsomste Nat

04/09/20
LANDFALL
The Turning Point

04/09/20
SONS OF TEXAS
As the Crow Flies (EP)

04/09/20
THE ROLLING STONES
Goats Head Soup (Ristampa)

04/09/20
EN MINOR
When the Cold Truth Has Worn Its Miserable Welcome Out

04/09/20
THE PINEAPPLE THIEF
Versions of the Truth

04/09/20
RISING STEEL
Fight Them All

04/09/20
PERFECT PLAN
Time for a Miracle

04/09/20
STRYPER
Even the Devil Believes

04/09/20
SIMON COLLINS
Become Human

CONCERTI

05/09/20
NECROFILI + VELENIA
KURSAAL - CONTIGLIANO (RI)

05/09/20
MORTADO + METHEDRAS
BARRIO'S LIVE - MILANO

06/09/20
DISTRUZIONE + ULVEDHARR + HUMAN DECAY
CIRCOLO ARCI MU - PARMA

10/09/20
THE HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES
MEDIOLANUM FORUM - ASSAGO (MI)

10/09/20
VADER + MASS WORSHIP
THE FACTORY - S. MARTINO BUON ALBERGO (VR)

12/09/20
DOMINE + AEHTER VOID + CHAOS FACTORY
DAGDA LIVE CLUB - RETORBIDO (PV)

13/09/20
THRASH THE SUNDAY FEST
CIRCOLO ARCI MU - PARMA

16/09/20
PRIMAL FEAR + FREEDOM CALL (ANNULLATO)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

16/09/20
RICHIE KOTZEN
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

19/09/20
REQUIEM OF DESTRUCTION FEST
24 CLUB - SERRAVALLE (SAN MARINO)
THE FLOWER KINGS: annunciano il nuovo album ''Islands''
02/09/2020 - 15:44 (39 letture)

McCallon
Mercoledì 2 Settembre 2020, 16.11.30
1
La copertina mi piace un sacco.
RECENSIONI
75
85
ALTRE NOTIZIE
02/09/2020 - 15:44
THE FLOWER KINGS: annunciano il nuovo album ''Islands''
01/11/2019 - 15:48
THE FLOWER KINGS: ascolta un nuovo brano
11/10/2019 - 14:47
THE FLOWER KINGS: ascolta la nuova ''Miracle for America''
17/09/2019 - 11:00
THE FLOWER KINGS: un brano e tutti i dettagli su ''Waiting for Miracles''
ULTIME NOTIZIE
02/09/2020 - 16:22
TOMBS: ascolta ''Barren'' dal nuovo album ''Under Sullen Skies''
02/09/2020 - 11:43
ANAAL NATHRAKH: ascolta il nuovo brano ''The Age of Starlight Ends''
02/09/2020 - 11:39
JUPITERIAN: online il video della nuova ''Capricorn''
02/09/2020 - 11:33
ESOTERIC: annullate le date italiane
02/09/2020 - 00:29
ROYAL HUNT: ricominciata la registrazione delle parti vocali del nuovo disco
02/09/2020 - 00:29
MARTY FRIEDMAN: il nuovo album ‘‘Tokyo Jukebox 3’’ è atteso ad ottobre, svelata la copertina
02/09/2020 - 00:27
KK`S PRIEST: ripreso il missaggio delle tracce del disco di debutto
02/09/2020 - 00:26
BLUE OYSTER CULT: online il video ufficiale di ‘‘That Was Me’’ con Albert Bouchard
02/09/2020 - 00:25
CHROME WAVES: disponibili tre brani dal nuovo album ‘‘Where We Live’’ in uscita questo mese
01/09/2020 - 21:16
SIX FEET UNDER: ascolta il primo singolo ''Amputator'' dal nuovo album
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     