THE FLOWER KINGS: annunciano il nuovo album ''Islands''

A distanza di un anno da Waiting for Miracles, la formzione prog rock The Flower Kings ha annunciato il ritorno sul mercato con il nuovo doppio album Islands che sarà pubblicato il prossimo 30 ottobre via Inside Out Music.
A lato è disponibile la copertina curata da Roger Dean (Yes, Asia) mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
Disc One
1. Racing With Blinders On 4:24
2. From The Ground 4.02
3. Black Swan 5:53
4. Morning News 4:01
5. Broken 6:38
6. Goodbye Outrage 2:19
7. Journeyman 1:43
8. Tangerine 3:51
9. Solaris 9:10
10. Heart Of The Valley 4:18
11. Man In A Two Peace Suit 3:21
Disc Two
1. All I Need Is Love 5:48
2. A New Species 5:45
3. Northern Lights 5:43
4. Hidden Angles 0:50
5. Serpentine 3:52
6. Looking For Answers 4:30
7. Telescope 4:41
8. Fool’s Gold 3:11
9. Between Hope & Fear 4:29
10. Islands 4:12