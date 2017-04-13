TOMBS: ascolta ''Barren'' dal nuovo album ''Under Sullen Skies''

|
La Season of Mist ha annunciato che il prossimo 20 novembre pubblicherà Under Sullen Skies, il nuovo album dei blackster Tombs.
La release avrà molti ospiti tra cui Dwid Hellion (Intregrity), Ray Suhy (Six Feet Under), Paul Delaney (Black Anvil), Todd Stern (Psycroptic), Andy Thomas (Black Crown Initiate), Sera Timms (Ides of Gemini) e Cat Cabral.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
01. Bone Furnace (04:49)
02. Void Constellation (04:55)
03. Barren (05:31)
04. The Hunger (04:30)
05. Secrets Of The Black Sun (07:08)
06. Descensum (04:32)
07. We Move Like Phantoms (01:45)
08. Mordum (04:21)
09. Lex Talionis (04:29)
10. Angel Of Darkness (06:53)
11. Sombre Ruin (04:13)
12. Plague Years (06:59)
Inoltre è possibile ascoltare il primo estratto dal disco Barren.