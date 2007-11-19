EPICA: completati i lavori sul nuovo disco

|
Mark Jansen, chitarrista degli Epica, ha recentemente rivelato importanti dettagli sullo stato di lavorazione del prossimo disco in studio della formazione olandese.
Stando alle parole di Jansen, i lavori sul disco sono stati sostanzialmente completati: l’artwork di copertina è pronto, e tutte le tracce sono state registrate, mixate e masterizzate con il contributo del produttore Joost Van Den Broek (Powerwolf, Ayreon) presso gli studi Sandlane Recording Facilities di Rijen, nei Paesi Bassi.
Originariamente la band aveva previsto l’uscita del seguito di The Holographic Principle e The Solace System (EP) per questo settembre, ma la situazione di emergenza sanitaria attualmente in corso ha portato i membri del gruppo ad optare per una data, non ancora ufficializzata, nei primi mesi del 2021.
Di seguito la dichiarazione originale di Mark Jansen:
"We are basically done working on it. All the album has been recorded, mixed, mastered. The artwork is finished. It's just because of the COVID situation that we release it a bit later than the initial plan was, because the initial plan was, I guess, September, so this month. But due to the whole situation, we postponed it to early next year. And luckily, we could finish all the recording just because the quarantine, like the choir recordings, orchestra recordings, that was really literally finished just before the whole quarantine situation started. And after the shit was over — a bit back to normal — we could go to Poland to shoot some videos and do the photo shoot in Belgium. So everything is ready to be released. It's just waiting for the date now.”
Rimaniamo in attesa dei dettagli del disco.