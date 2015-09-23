STORMBRINGER: prevista per ottobre la pubblicazione dell'album ''Stealer of Souls''

|
Gli Stormbringer hanno annunciato per il 30 ottobre la pubblicazione, tramite No Remorse Records, del loro nuovo album Stealer of Souls. Scritto nel 1993, questa pubblicazione sarà disponibile per la prima volta nei formati di CD e Vinile.
Tracklist:
01. Vengeance
02. Stormbringer
03. Neurotic Emperor
04. Tanelorn
05. Evil Crusader
06. Silence
07. Temples of the Slain
08. Ambush
09. Vanishing Tower
10. Pit Fiend
11. Escape (EP 1994 bonus track)
12. Sweet Dreams (EP 1994 bonus track)
13. Tales of the White Wolf (EP 1994 bonus track)