AUTOPSY: a ottobre il primo live album ''Live in Chicago''

|
Il prossimo 30 ottobre la Peaceville Records pubblicherà Live in Chicago, il primo disco dal vivo della storica formazione death metal Autopsy. L'album è stato registrato lo scorso 7 marzo al Reggie’s Rock Club di Chicago.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
01. Severed Survival
02. Twisted Mass Of Burnt Decay
03. Disembowel
04. Ridden With Disease
05. In The Grip Of Winter
06. Arch Cadaver
07. Fleshcrawl
08. Torn From The Womb
09. Embalmed
10. Gasping For Air
11. Voices
12. Maggots In The Mirror
13. Burial
14. Critical Madness
15. Service For A Vacant Coffin
16. Pagan Saviour
17. Charred Remains
18. Fuck You!!!