      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

05/09/20
DISTANT DREAM
Point of View

11/09/20
NEAL MORSE
Sola Gratia

11/09/20
MAD SIN
Unbreakable

11/09/20
VOID ROT
Descending Pillars

11/09/20
MARILYN MANSON
We Are Chaos

11/09/20
AETHER REALM
Tarot (Ristampa)

11/09/20
THEOTOXIN
Fragment : Erhabenheit

11/09/20
JUPITERIAN
Protosapien

11/09/20
DEAD QUIET
Truth & Ruin

11/09/20
SKELETAL REMAINS
The Entombment of Chaos

CONCERTI

05/09/20
NECROFILI + VELENIA
KURSAAL - CONTIGLIANO (RI)

05/09/20
MORTADO + METHEDRAS
BARRIO'S LIVE - MILANO

06/09/20
DISTRUZIONE + ULVEDHARR + HUMAN DECAY
CIRCOLO ARCI MU - PARMA

10/09/20
THE HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES
MEDIOLANUM FORUM - ASSAGO (MI)

10/09/20
VADER + MASS WORSHIP
THE FACTORY - S. MARTINO BUON ALBERGO (VR)

12/09/20
DOMINE + AEHTER VOID + CHAOS FACTORY
DAGDA LIVE CLUB - RETORBIDO (PV)

13/09/20
THRASH THE SUNDAY FEST
CIRCOLO ARCI MU - PARMA

16/09/20
PRIMAL FEAR + FREEDOM CALL (ANNULLATO)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

16/09/20
RICHIE KOTZEN
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

19/09/20
REQUIEM OF DESTRUCTION FEST
24 CLUB - SERRAVALLE (SAN MARINO)
AUTOPSY: a ottobre il primo live album ''Live in Chicago''
05/09/2020 - 10:41 (35 letture)

Tino
Sabato 5 Settembre 2020, 10.49.29
1
Motorhead in versione death metal, sempre tra i migliori. Grande gruppo,
RECENSIONI
80
72
85
75
95
90
ARTICOLI
14/04/2014
Intervista
AUTOPSY
Seguendo l'emozione
17/09/2013
Intervista
AUTOPSY
Una chiacchierata con i Signori dell'Oscurità
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
05/09/2020 - 10:41
AUTOPSY: a ottobre il primo live album ''Live in Chicago''
06/04/2020 - 19:35
FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY: ecco il video di ''Fear Tomorrow''
23/01/2020 - 20:02
FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY: guarda il video di ''Warfare''
18/10/2019 - 16:16
FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY: ecco il video di ''Shepherd''
31/08/2019 - 10:04
FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY: online un nuovo video
19/07/2019 - 15:57
FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY: i dettagli del nuovo album e un singolo
04/02/2019 - 20:31
FOUL BODY AUTOPSY: a marzo il nuovo EP 'The Unquiet Dead', ecco il singolo
11/01/2019 - 21:19
FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY: live il 22 maggio a Milano
07/06/2018 - 18:07
SIEGE OF POWER: il super gruppo con membri di Asphyx ed Autopsy firma per Metal Blade Records
09/05/2018 - 06:57
FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY: firmano per la Nuclear Blast Entertainment
ULTIME NOTIZIE
05/09/2020 - 10:46
ZEAL & ARDOR: diffusi i dettagli e due brani del nuovo EP ''Wake Of A Nation''
05/09/2020 - 10:30
MOGWAI: disponibile il nuovo live album ''2018''
05/09/2020 - 00:33
EN MINOR: ascolta in streaming il debutto discografico del nuovo progetto di Philip Anselmo
05/09/2020 - 00:27
PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS: svelati dettagli e primo singolo del nuovo ‘‘We're the Bastards'
05/09/2020 - 00:25
GONE IS GONE: guarda il video di ‘‘Sometimes I Feel’’
05/09/2020 - 00:24
HAUNT: la nuova raccolta ‘‘Triumph’’ è disponibile per l’ascolto
04/09/2020 - 17:36
SPELLBOOK: ascolta ‘‘Not Long for this World’’ dal nuovo album ‘‘Magick & Mischief’’
04/09/2020 - 17:23
DEEP PURPLE: online il video ufficiale di ‘‘Nothing at All’’
04/09/2020 - 16:57
STEVE HACKETT: ‘‘Under the Eye of the Sun’’ è il secondo singolo dal nuovo live album
04/09/2020 - 16:44
DEREK SHERINIAN: pubblica il video del nuovo singolo ‘‘Them Changes’’
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     