11/09/20
SKELETAL REMAINS
The Entombent of Chaos

11/09/20
SKELETAL REMAINS
The Entombment of Chaos

11/09/20
MAD SIN
Unbreakable

11/09/20
TOMORROWS RAIN
Hollow

11/09/20
THEOTOXIN
Fragment : Erhabenheit

11/09/20
MARILYN MANSON
We Are Chaos

11/09/20
NEAL MORSE
Sola Gratia

11/09/20
AETHER REALM
Tarot (Ristampa)

11/09/20
VOID ROT
Descending Pillars

11/09/20
MORTIS MUTILATI
The Fate of Flight 800

06/09/20
DISTRUZIONE + ULVEDHARR + HUMAN DECAY
CIRCOLO ARCI MU - PARMA

10/09/20
THE HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES
MEDIOLANUM FORUM - ASSAGO (MI)

10/09/20
VADER + MASS WORSHIP
THE FACTORY - S. MARTINO BUON ALBERGO (VR)

12/09/20
DOMINE + AEHTER VOID + CHAOS FACTORY
DAGDA LIVE CLUB - RETORBIDO (PV)

13/09/20
THRASH THE SUNDAY FEST
CIRCOLO ARCI MU - PARMA

16/09/20
PRIMAL FEAR + FREEDOM CALL (ANNULLATO)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

16/09/20
RICHIE KOTZEN
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

19/09/20
REQUIEM OF DESTRUCTION FEST
24 CLUB - SERRAVALLE (SAN MARINO)

19/09/20
MOONLIGHT HAZE
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

19/09/20
PREMIATA FORNERIA MARCONI
AREA EXP - CEREA (VR)
OVERKILL: entreranno in studio di registrazione la prossima settimana
06/09/2020 - 15:35

16/03/2019
Live Report
OVERKILL + DESTRUCTION + FLOTSAM AND JETSAM + CHRONOSPHERE - KILLFEST TOUR 2019
Phenomenon, Fontaneto D'Agogna (NO), 09/03/2019
16/01/2017
Intervista
OVERKILL
Grazie mille, Italia!
27/10/2012
Articolo
TESTAMENT VS OVERKILL
A colpi di Thrash!!!
06/11/2011
Articolo
OVERKILL
La biografia
13/03/2011
Live Report
OVERKILL + DESTRUCTION + HEATHEN + AFTER ALL - KILLFEST TOUR 2011
Live Club, Trezzo Sull'Adda (MI), 09/03/2011
 
06/09/2020 - 15:35
OVERKILL: entreranno in studio di registrazione la prossima settimana
11/06/2020 - 11:48
OVERKILL: l’uscita del nuovo disco è programmata per aprile 2021
14/06/2019 - 20:40
SATANS TAINT: copertina e primo brano dal nuovo album dell'ex-Overkill
05/03/2019 - 19:46
OVERKILL: ecco gli orari dei due concerti di questo weekend
22/02/2019 - 18:23
OVERKILL: guarda un nuovo video
18/01/2019 - 16:53
OVERKILL: online il lyric video di ''Head Of A Pin''
14/12/2018 - 17:23
OVERKILL: online il lyric video di ''Last Man Standing''
28/11/2018 - 19:47
OVERKILL: tornano a febbraio con 'The Wings Of War', ecco i dettagli
30/06/2018 - 15:53
OVERKILL: tornano in Italia a marzo per due date
11/05/2018 - 17:07
OVERKILL: disponibile un altro estratto dal nuovo live DVD
06/09/2020 - 16:18
DEATH DEALER: svelati i dettagli del nuovo album ‘‘Conquered Lands’’ e il primo singolo
06/09/2020 - 16:17
FALSET: ascolta la nuova ‘‘Hollow Saints’’
06/09/2020 - 15:54
ROB HALFORD: al lavoro su un nuovo disco solista
06/09/2020 - 10:33
DISTANT DREAM: tutto il nuovo ''Point of View'' in streaming
05/09/2020 - 17:42
PERFECT PLAN: guarda il lyric video di ''Fighting to Win''
05/09/2020 - 17:30
TONY MITCHELL: ecco ''Electric'' dall'ultimo album solista
05/09/2020 - 17:19
LACED IN LUST: firmano con la Rockshots Records, ascolta il brano ''Save Me (L.I.L. Woman)''
05/09/2020 - 17:16
TO KILL ACHILLES: disponibile il nuovo singolo ''21
05/09/2020 - 17:12
LANDFALL: online il video di ''Sound of the City''
05/09/2020 - 15:53
KATAKLYSM: si separano dal batterista Oli Beaudoin, annunciato il sostituto
 
