OVERKILL: entreranno in studio di registrazione la prossima settimana

Gli Overkill
entreranno in studio di registrazione in New Jersey il prossimo 14 settembre 2020 per portare avanti i lavori sul loro nuovo album, seguito di The Wings of War
del 2019. Questo è quanto rivelato dal batterista Jason Bittner
con un post pubblicato sul profilo Facebook ufficiale del gruppo.
Come avevamo già riportato qui
, lo storico gruppo thrash metal prevede di pubblicare il nuovo lavoro in studio nell’aprile 2021 tramite l’etichetta Nuclear Blast Records
.
Stando ad ulteriori dichiarazioni di Bittner
, il disco conterrà undici tracce, ma non è escluso che venga scritto qualche nuovo pezzo direttamente in studio, come eventuali bonus track:"My guess would be that what we have right now is what's gonna be on the record. We're generally not a band that writes extra songs. It's kind of like you write what you need for the album and you write another one for Japan, always needs an extra B-side. And that's pretty much it. We don't do that Metallica thing of 'Let's write thirty songs and pick ten of the best ones'. I think it's definitely a better idea to just concentrate on doing ten great songs rather than having six throwaways or whatever.”
Rimaniamo in attesa di ulteriori dettagli.