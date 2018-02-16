FLOTSAM AND JETSAM: aggiornamenti sullo stato di lavorazione del nuovo disco in studio

|
I thrasher di Phoenix (Arizona) Flotsam And Jetsam hanno “sostanzialmente finito” i lavori sul prossimo album in studio, seguito di quel The End of Chaos uscito lo scorso gennaio 2019.
Ad usare le parole riportate nel virgolettato sopra è stato il chitarrista Michael Gilbert in un’intervista recentemente concessa a BraveWords.com.
Facendo un paragone tra l’album Drift (1995) e il disco d’esordio Doomsday for the Deceiver (1986), Gilbert ha sottolineato come la proposta musicale della band fosse mutata nel corso di circa un decennio, evolvendosi e di conseguenza risultando notevolmente differente tra i due dischi. Per quanto riguarda il nuovo album, invece, il chitarrista statunitense ha affermato che esso seguirà il percorso intrapreso con l’album omonimo Flotsam and Jetsam del 2016 e proseguito con il già citato The End of Chaos.
Di seguito riportiamo un passo estratto dalle dichiarazioni di Gilbert:
"We’re trying to maintain consistency with our records now. We’ve been all over the map for so many years, and now we’re starting to write, ever since the self-titled record, from “The End of Chaos” to the next one, they’re going to have titles that are kind of related. “Drift” was kind of an experiment for us, we were all over the map, it was so different from our very first record “Doomsday for the Deceiver”. If you listen to them both next to each other you would say it isn’t even the same band. So if you listen to these three, including the one we’re writing right now, the most current records, you’re gonna say this is definitely all the same band. Even though all the songs are different, you can tell. We’re not sticking to the same formula or anything like that - a lot of bands have a formula that they stick to and they always sound the same - and they’re always successful and they never let their fans down. For me, that’s kind of boring.”
Rimaniamo in attesa di ulteriori informazioni.