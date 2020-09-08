WIZARDTHRONE: firmano con la Napalm Records

|
La Napalm Records ha annunciato, tramite i propri social, di aver messo sotto contratto per il loro disco d'esordio i Wizardthrone. La band, formata da membri di Alestorm, Nekrogoblikon, Aether Realm, Gloryhammer, Forlorn Citadel e Vale of Pnath, ha rivelato che la pubblicazione del loro primo disco è ormai molto vicina.
. V. Morbistopheles Jones (Aether Realm) - Voce/Basso
. M. Archistrategos Barber (Gloryhammer/Deathcode Society) - Chitarra
. M. Xaviculus Bell (Forlorn Citadel) - Chitarra
. C. Hyperiax Bowes (Alestorm) - Synth
. E. Wizardthrone Brown (Nekrogoblikon/Vale Of Pnath) - Batteria
Di seguito potete leggere le prime dichiarazioni della band.
“It is with tremendous exultation that we announce our necrosophic pact with the most esteemed patrons of art, Napalm Records! Immortalise this day in song, humans, and kneel before your Supreme Wizard Overlords! Liber Falxifer! Hail the Non-Euclidean Hypercrystal!”