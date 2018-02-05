SOJOURNER: si separano dalla bassista Chloe Bray

|
Tramite i propri canali social, gli atmospheric black metaller Sojourner hanno rivelato la separazione dalla bassista Chloe Bray.
Di seguito potete leggere le sue dichiarazioni.
“Dear friends and fans,
I’m sorry to share that I’ve decided to leave Sojourner. I won’t share my reasons - I can only hope that you will all understand that this was an incredibly difficult decision, but I thought about it for a long time and it is the best thing for me to do at this point. I wish the guys all the best for the future, and I know that whatever direction they take the band in next will be amazing.
For now, my attention is going to be taken up by writing fantasy books, and by a move from Scotland to Germany, where I’m taking up a position as postdoctoral researcher in Classical Philology at Heidelberg. But soon I’ll be announcing a couple of collaborations and guest spots, with musicians who I’m incredibly excited to work with, and hopefully before too long, a new project. I don’t know quite what it will be yet, but if you like Sojourner’s particular brand of epic, then I hope you’ll like whatever I do next too.
Thank you to everyone who has supported Sojourner so far. We’ve been lucky to have such an amazing, loyal following, and I hope to see you all again soon.
Chloe”