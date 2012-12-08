MACABRE: annunciato per novembre il nuovo disco ''Carnival of Killers'', ascolta ''The Lake of Fire'

|
Dopo una pausa di quasi dieci anni, i Macabre hanno rivelato che il 13 novembre prossimo uscirà, tramite Nuclear Blast Records, il loro nuovo album Carnival of Killers.
Di seguito, oltre ai vari dettagli del disco, potete ascoltare il singolo The Lake of Fire.
. CD Jewel
. Vinili
Carnival Edition (Milky Clear w/ Red, Blue, Green & Yellow)
Strangled Sky Edition (Blue/White Cloudy)
Clown Splatter Edition (Milky Clear with Rainbow splatter)
Black
Tracklist:
01. Intro
02. Your Window Is Open
03. Joe Ball Was His Name
04. Stinky
05. Abduction
06. Tea Cakes
07. Them Dry Bones
08. Richard Speck Grew Big Breasts
09. Slaughter House
10. Breaking Point
11. The Lake Of Fire
12. Warte, Warte
13. Now It’s Time To Pay
14. The Wheels On The Bug
15. Corpse Violator
16. The Murder Mack