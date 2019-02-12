JINJER: a novembre il live album ''Alive in Melbourne'', ecco i dettagli e un video

|
I modern metaller ucraini Jinjer hanno annunciato per il 20 novembre la pubblicazione, tramite Napalm Records, del loro prossimo live album Alive in Melbourne, che propone la registrazione dello show tenutosi il 5 marzo scorso nella città australiana. Di seguito, oltre ai dettagli relativi a questa uscita come tracklist e le dichiarazioni della band, è possibile vedere il live video di Teacher, Teacher!.
"Some shows just deserve to be carved in stone and memorialized forever. This was the case regarding our first ever Australian tour in March 2020, where we hit a few milestones all at once: we finally played on every continent there is to play on, our first time in down under was a complete sellout and more importantly we experienced the love, passion and craziness we've always heard so much about the Australian crowd. Hell, there were even fans from New Zealand that showed up to the party. Now, after nearly half year of lockdown I can barely watch this footage without shedding a few tears. If any of you knew how much time, patience, nerves and effort we put into making this live album possible- you would probably be surprised we managed to pull it off at all. Adversity kept coming and coming, and coming at us again and again but here we are : Alive in Melbourne 2020 is real and it's coming out in all it's visual and sonic glory! Let's watch it, listen to it and let's remember how a real metal gig should look and sound: the sweat, the volume, the performance and the crowd … we need this feeling back! I am proud that we managed to capture this place in time and share it with you as our first official live album!"
Tracklist:
01. Intro
02. Teacher, Teacher!
03. Sit Stay Roll Over
04. Ape
05. Judgement & Punishment
06. I Speak Astronomy
07. Who Is Gonna Be The One
08. Noah
09. Retrospection
10. Perennial
11. On The Top
12. Pit Of Consciousness
13. Home Back
14. Words Of Wisdom
15. Pisces
16. Captain Clock
17. Outro