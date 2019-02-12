      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Alive in Melbourne - Album Cover
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

11/09/20
TOMORROWS RAIN
Hollow

11/09/20
MORWINYON
Pristine

11/09/20
MORTIS MUTILATI
The Fate of Flight 800

11/09/20
VOID ROT
Descending Pillars

11/09/20
LIFVSLEDA
Det Besegrade Lifvet

11/09/20
JUPITERIAN
Protosapien

11/09/20
THE PROGRESSIVE SOULS COLLECTIVE
Sonic Birth

11/09/20
SKELETAL REMAINS
The Entombment of Chaos

11/09/20
WINTERS VERGE
The Ballad Of James Tig

11/09/20
SKELETAL REMAINS
The Entombent of Chaos

CONCERTI

10/09/20
THE HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES
MEDIOLANUM FORUM - ASSAGO (MI)

10/09/20
VADER + MASS WORSHIP
THE FACTORY - S. MARTINO BUON ALBERGO (VR)

12/09/20
DOMINE + AEHTER VOID + CHAOS FACTORY
DAGDA LIVE CLUB - RETORBIDO (PV)

12/09/20
NECRODEATH + AHIA
AUDIODROME LIVE CLUB - MONCALIERI (TO)

13/09/20
THRASH THE SUNDAY FEST
CIRCOLO ARCI MU - PARMA

16/09/20
PRIMAL FEAR + FREEDOM CALL (ANNULLATO)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

16/09/20
RICHIE KOTZEN
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

19/09/20
REQUIEM OF DESTRUCTION FEST
24 CLUB - SERRAVALLE (SAN MARINO)

19/09/20
MOONLIGHT HAZE
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

19/09/20
PREMIATA FORNERIA MARCONI
AREA EXP - CEREA (VR)
JINJER: a novembre il live album ''Alive in Melbourne'', ecco i dettagli e un video
09/09/2020 - 19:07 (33 letture)

Tino
Mercoledì 9 Settembre 2020, 20.31.55
1
Uno dei migliori gruppi contemporanei. Musicisti incredibili, cantante bruttina ma tecnicamente e scenograficamente perfetta. Li adoro
RECENSIONI
ARTICOLI
17/02/2019
Live Report
AMORPHIS + SOILWORK + JINJER + NAILED TO OBSCURITY
Live Club - Trezzo sull'Adda (MI) - 12/02/2019
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
09/09/2020 - 19:07
JINJER: a novembre il live album ''Alive in Melbourne'', ecco i dettagli e un video
03/08/2020 - 11:10
JINJER: guarda il video di ‘‘Pisces’’ dal Wacken Open Air 2019
13/05/2020 - 19:09
JINJER: disponibile la clip di ''Noah''
28/03/2020 - 09:21
JINJER: guarda il live video di ''Pit Of Consciousness''
26/02/2020 - 20:35
JINJER: presentato il video di ''Retrospection''
12/02/2020 - 15:21
LUPPOLO IN ROCK: annunciati Jinjer e Turisas per l'edizione 2020
04/02/2020 - 19:44
JINJER: disponibile il live video di ''On The Top''
30/10/2019 - 18:27
JINJER: online il video di ''Pit Of Consciousness''
28/10/2019 - 19:21
JINJER: di nuovo sold out per la data di Milano
16/10/2019 - 20:53
JINJER: il concerto del 14 dicembre è spostato ai Magazzini Generali di Milano
ULTIME NOTIZIE
09/09/2020 - 19:38
HELL-BORN: in inverno il ritorno con ''Natas Liah'', ecco i primi dettagli
09/09/2020 - 19:27
BRAVE THE COLD: il duo di Mitch Harris e Dirk Verbeuren debutta ad ottobre con ''Scarcity''
09/09/2020 - 19:21
LIKE MOTHS TO FLAMES: il singolo ''YOTM'' dal disco in uscita
09/09/2020 - 19:10
STARBYNARY: tornano a novembre con ''Divina Commedia - Paradiso''
09/09/2020 - 19:07
ESKIMO CALLBOY: online un video dall'EP in uscita
09/09/2020 - 19:06
SABATON: ecco il video di ''Uprising'' dalla data di Varsavia
09/09/2020 - 19:02
DWARROWDELF: ascolta ''In Pursuit of Ghosts'' dal nuovo album
09/09/2020 - 16:12
GOREPHILIA: disponibile la nuova ''Simplicity of Decay''
09/09/2020 - 16:07
JEFF SCOTT SOTO: svelati i primi dettagli del nuovo disco solista ‘‘Wide Awake (In My Dreamland)’’
09/09/2020 - 15:54
KATLA: ascolta un brano dal nuovo album ''Allt þetta Helvítis Myrkur''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     