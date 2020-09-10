MARIANAS REST: firmano con Napalm Records, al lavoro su un nuovo disco

|
I melodic deathster Marianas Rest hanno siglato un accordo discografico con la nota etichetta Napalm Records.
I sei musicisti finlandesi hanno finora all’attivo due album, Horror Vacui del 2016 e Ruins del 2019.
Attualmente, la band sta lavorando sulla terza fatica in studio, come confermato dal comunicato della casa discografica:
"Finland´s Marianas Rest is one of the most exhilarating bands in Melodic Death Metal, and delivered a brilliant album in 2019, entitled “Ruins”. The new album will be a mandatory purchase for fans of Insomnium, Ghost Brigade and Swallow the Sun. Welcome to the Napalm family!”