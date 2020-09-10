|
Il gruppo folk finlandese Elvenscoll ha il piacere di annunciare la pubblicazione di quello che sarà il loro Ep di debutto, dal titolo Never To Be Mourned venerdì 6 novembre per la Inverse Records. Inoltre hanno reso disponibile in rete il primo singolo, Wayfarer's Mourning.
Il commento della band:
"Wayfarer's Mourning is a homage to all lost souls who have suffered through the long and winding road of life and know its misfortunes. Let the power chords, choir singing and heroic melodies bring you strength to carry on this miserable journey."
Tracklist:
1. Relics
2. Return to Valhalla
3. Statue of Goddess
4. Wayfarer's Mourning
5. Kaiku tulevan sodan
6. Wild Hunt