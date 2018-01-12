HARAKIRI FOR THE SKY: i dettagli del nuovo album ''MÆRE''

|
La formazione post-black metal Harakiri for the Sky ha annunciato la pubblicazione del nuovo album MÆRE che avverrà il prossimo 29 gennaio via AOP Records.
La release sarà disponibile in CD, LP, Boxset CD e boxset LP.
Qui di seguito è disponibile la tracklist mentre la copertina (a cura di Art of Maquenda) è possibile vederla a lato:
1. I, Pallbearer
2. Sing For The Damage We've Done (feat. Neige)
3. Us Against December Skies
4. I'm All About The Dusk
5. Three Empty Words
6. Once Upon A Winter (feat. Audrey Sylvain)
7. And Oceans Between Us
8. Silver Needle // Golden Dawn (feat. Voice of Gaerea)
9. Time Is A Ghost
10. Song To Say Goodbye (Placebo Cover)
I preordini saranno disponibili a breve.