HATEBREED: ''Weight of the False Self'' in arrivo a novembre, ecco i dettagli

Gli Hatebreed
hanno annunciato che il loro nuovo disco, dal titolo Weight of the False Self
, uscirà il 27 novembre tramite l'etichetta Nuclear Blast Records
. Il disco seguirà The Concrete Confessional
del 2016.
Ecco a sinistra la copertina, realizzata da Eliran Kantor
(Soulfly, Testament, Iced Earth, Sodom
), mentre la tracklist è la seguente:1. Instinctive (Slaughterlust)
2. Let Them All Rot
3. Set It Right (Start With Yourself)
4. Weight Of The False Self
5. Cling To Life
6. A Stroke Of Red
7. Dig Your Way Out
8. This I Earned
9. Wings Of The Vulture
10. The Herd Will Scatter
11. From Gold To Gray
12. Invoking Dominance
Da domani sarà disponibile la titletrack. L'anteprima è ascoltabile qui
.