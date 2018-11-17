      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La Cover del Singolo
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

15/09/20
THE BURNING DOGMA
Virago Shield

15/09/20
DAMNATION GALLERY
Broken Time

16/09/20
FUTURE PALACE
Escape

18/09/20
VARG
Zeichen

18/09/20
NEROARGENTO
Circles

18/09/20
FIGHT THE FIGHT
Deliverance

18/09/20
SERUM 114
Im Zeichen Der Zeit

18/09/20
OTTONE PESANTE
DoomooD

18/09/20
FLYING COLORS
Third Stage: Live in London

18/09/20
FINNTROLL
Vredesvavd

CONCERTI

12/09/20
DOMINE + AEHTER VOID + CHAOS FACTORY
DAGDA LIVE CLUB - RETORBIDO (PV)

12/09/20
NECRODEATH + AHIA
AUDIODROME LIVE CLUB - MONCALIERI (TO)

13/09/20
THRASH THE SUNDAY FEST
CIRCOLO ARCI MU - PARMA

16/09/20
PRIMAL FEAR + FREEDOM CALL (ANNULLATO)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

16/09/20
RICHIE KOTZEN
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

19/09/20
REQUIEM OF DESTRUCTION FEST
24 CLUB - SERRAVALLE (SAN MARINO)

19/09/20
MOONLIGHT HAZE
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

19/09/20
PREMIATA FORNERIA MARCONI
AREA EXP - CEREA (VR)

20/09/20
HARDCORE THE SUNDAY FEST
CIRCOLO ARCI MU - PARMA

23/09/20
STEVEN WILSON (ANNULLATO)
MEDIOLANUM FORUM - ASSAGO (MI)
LORD OF THE LOST: presentano il nuovo singolo ''Schwarz Tot Gold''
11/09/2020 - 16:08 (60 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
11/09/2020 - 16:08
LORD OF THE LOST: presentano il nuovo singolo ''Schwarz Tot Gold''
31/07/2020 - 17:21
LORD OF THE LOST: disponibile un nuovo brano da ''Swan Songs III''
10/07/2020 - 17:34
LORD OF THE LOST: ecco ''Dying on the Moon'' dal prossimo album
12/06/2020 - 11:31
LORD OF THE LOST: ascolta la nuova ‘‘A Splintered Mind’’
15/05/2020 - 16:11
LORD OF THE LOST: disponibili i dettagli di ''Swan Songs III''
05/04/2020 - 10:26
LORD OF THE LOST: guarda il video di ''We Were Young'' con il coro
18/10/2019 - 19:07
LORD OF THE LOST: pubblicano il video di ''Ruins''
26/01/2019 - 10:27
LORD OF THE LOST: guarda la clip di 'Loreley'
03/12/2018 - 09:19
SUMMER BREEZE: annunciati Deicide, The Ocean e Lord of the Lost
17/11/2018 - 10:33
LORD OF THE LOST: ecco il live video di 'Fists Up in the Air' dal DVD
ULTIME NOTIZIE
11/09/2020 - 16:32
LUNATIC SOUL: in arrivo a novembre il nuovo ‘‘Through Shaded Woods’’
11/09/2020 - 16:25
MORWINYON: ascolta tutto il loro album d'esordio ''Pristine''
11/09/2020 - 16:13
TUNGSTEN: a novembre il nuovo album ''Tundra'', ecco il primo singolo
11/09/2020 - 16:04
JAKKO M JAKSZYK: guarda il video di ‘‘It Would All Make Sense’’
11/09/2020 - 15:59
MARILYN MANSON: ascolta il nuovo album ‘‘We Are Chaos’’ in streaming
11/09/2020 - 15:49
BLACK PAISLEY: Franco Santunione e Robert Karaszi si uniscono alla band
11/09/2020 - 15:25
KATATONIA: annunciato il nuovo live DVD/CD ''Dead Air''
11/09/2020 - 15:13
JUPITERIAN: tutto il nuovo ''Protosapien'' in streaming
11/09/2020 - 14:45
THE FLOWER KINGS: online il primo singolo ‘‘Broken’’ dal nuovo album ‘‘Islands’’
11/09/2020 - 14:29
MASTODON: tutto ‘‘Medium Rarities’’ è ascoltabile in streaming, guarda il video di ''Fallen Torches'
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     