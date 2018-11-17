LORD OF THE LOST: presentano il nuovo singolo ''Schwarz Tot Gold''

|
I Lord of the Lost hanno annunciato per il 19 settembre la pubblicazione, tramite Napalm Records, del loro nuovo singolo Schwarz Tot Gold, in collaborazione con la band punk rap Swiss & Die Andern.
Di seguito potete leggere le dichiarazioni di entrambe le band.
Swiss & Die Andern: “’Schwarz Tot Gold' delivers a crossover mix from the core-oriented sound of both bands that has never been heard before in Germany. Two styles and bands meet each other, which are already pioneers of their own scenes themselves, but at first glance do not fit together. The result of this experiment is unique and groundbreaking for us so far.”
Lord of the Lost: “This song was created detached from any album plans, neither from us nor from SWISS. This song was born out of the necessity to open your mouth. In Germany where splinter groups are spreading insanity and are actually talking about ‘Corona dictatorship’ and lack of freedom in the course of pandemic measures, we would like to draw attention to the REAL problems that have grown up over the years and that move this country - or slow it down. Especially as a band whose albums otherwise offer little fertile ground for social criticism in terms of content, it was a real relief, and an overdue time, to address these issues.”