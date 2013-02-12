ANETTE OLZON: al lavoro su un nuovo disco solista

|
L’ex-cantante dei Nightwish e attuale voce dei The Dark Element Anette Olzon ha comunicato di essere al lavoro sul suo secondo disco solista.
L’album sarà il seguito di Shine del 2014, disco pubblicato per la casa discografica earMUSIC, da cui si è in seguito separata.
Stando alle sue dichiarazioni, pubblicate sul proprio profilo Facebook, il disco sarà differente da Shine poiché più diretto e veloce, con i testi che si distaccheranno dall’elemento prevalentemente autobiografico che aveva caratterizzato la fatica precedente.
La Olzon è al lavoro insieme a un co-produttore, il cui nome non è stato attualmente reso noto, che sta collaborando con lei nella scrittura della musica e dei testi, differentemente da quanto accaduto con il primo disco solista.
La cantante entrerà in studio già a partire dal prossimo fine settimana per registrare le parti vocali delle prime canzoni già scritte per il disco, ma per la data di uscita si dovranno attendere ancora alcuni mesi.
Riportiamo di seguito le dichiarazioni della ex-Nightwish:
"This album will be very different from Shine both in terms of the music style but also in my lyrics. This album will me harder and faster.
It won’t be as in Shine mostly lyrics about my life and my feelings- this time I write lyrics about other things. I have a co-producer who helps me with the music and songwriting.
Since we have done quite some songs already I’m entering the studio to do vocals for the first ones next weekend. I still have some months to finalize the whole album but since I also work full time as a nurse I want to be far ahead to avoid stressing the process.”
Restiamo in attesa di ulteriori dettagli.