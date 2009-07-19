ARTILLERY: annunciato il nuovo singolo ‘‘The Last Journey’’ in memoria di Morten Stützer

|
I thrasher Artillery pubblicheranno il prossimo 16 ottobre 2020 un nuovo singolo, intitolato The Last Journey, tramite l’etichetta Metal Blade Records. In fondo alla notizia è possibile vedere un trailer della nuova uscita.
Il Lato A del singolo conterrà l’inedito The Last Journey, per l’appunto, mentre il Lato B sarà occupato da una cover di Trapped Under Ice dei Metallica.
L’uscita è dedicata alla memoria del chitarrista e co-fondatore del gruppo Morten Stützer. Al gruppo danese, per l’occasione, si sono uniti anche gli ex-cantanti Flemming Rönsdorf e Søren Adamsen. Di seguito il commento della band:
"When Artillery lost Morten in October last year, we decided to do a song to honor him. The song is called 'The Last Journey' and feature former singers Søren Adamsen and Flemming Rönsdorf together with the rest of the band. A very epic song. The B side is also one of Morten’s and Artillery’s fave songs, a cover of Metallica’s 'Trapped under Ice', which they put the final touches on in our and Mercyful Fates rehearsal room, which they borrowed just before recording it in ‘Sweet Silence’ in 1984.”
Entrambe le canzoni che appariranno sul singolo sono state prodotte presso i Medley Studio da Søren Andersen.
Stando a quanto comunicato dall’etichetta Metal Blade Records, i thrasher rientreranno presso gli stessi Medley Studio per lavorare ad un nuovo disco in studio insieme al nuovo chitarrista Kræn Meier. Restiamo in attesa di ulteriori dettagli a riguardo.