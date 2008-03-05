EVILE: firmano con la Napalm Records

|
I thrasher britannici Evile hanno firmato un contratto con l'etichetta discografica Napalm Records. La band è attualmente al lavoro sul nuovo album, su cui verranno divulgate nuove informazioni nei primi mesi del 2021.
Di seguito potete leggere le dichiarazioni della band.
"We're extremely excited to announce our signing to Napalm Records! We'd heard a lot of great things about Napalm over the years and it's an honor to join the ranks of some excellent bands. EVILE haven't released any music since 2013 so we promise to deliver a crushing thrash metal classic which I believe will surprise everyone; even the die-hard "Grave" fans. As previously announced, Matt is unfortunately no longer a part of the band, so I've taken over on vocal duties while remaining on lead guitar too. Also, please welcome our newest member, Adam Smith of RipTide, on rhythm guitar. We begin recording with producer and engineer Chris Clancy on September 17 at Andy Sneap's Backstage Studios. We can't wait for you to hear what we have in store!"