LAZARUS DREAM: a novembre l'esordio discografico, ecco il primo singolo ''Wings of an Eagle''

Gli hard rockers tedeschiLazarus Dream, nuovo progetto di Markus Pfeffer e Carsten “Lizard” Schulz, hanno annunciato per il 13 novembre la pubblicazione, tramite Pride & Joy Music, del loro album d'esordio Alive.
Di seguito potete vedere il video del primo singolo, Wings of an Eagle.
Tracklist:
01. Dawn of Time
02. House of Cards
03. Wings of an Eagle
04. Can't Take My Soul Away
05. Listen
06. Fleshburn
07. The Healing Echoes
08. Desert Mind
09. Visions and Sins
10. Steam
11. Don't Blame Me
12. Hotel Overload
13. Days of Darkness and Rain