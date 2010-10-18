REVOLTING: ascolta la titletrack dell'album in arrivo a novembre

|
Rogga Johansson (Paganizer) e i suoi deathster Revolting hanno diffuso in streaming The Shadow at the World's End, pezzo ascoltabile in basso. Il brano proviene dall'album omonimo in uscita il 27 novembre via Transcending Obscurity Records.
Si tratta del settimo album della band, successore di Monolith of Madness. Ecco di seguito il contenuto:
1. Defleshed
2. 1888
3. The Shadow at the World's End
4. Sorrow as Companion
5. Daggers That Mimic Life's Pain
6. Dragged Back to the Cellar
7. To the Bitter Bleeding End
8. Carnage Will Come
9. Revolted by Life Itself