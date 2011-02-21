BEHEMOTH: la nuova ristampa estesa di ‘‘And the Forests Dream Eternally’’ è ascoltabile online

|
I Behemoth hanno pubblicato lo scorso 18 settembre 2020 una nuova ristampa del loro EP And the Forests Dream Eternally, tramite l’etichetta Metal Blade Records.
Il disco, originariamente pubblicato nel 1994 per Enthropy Records, era già stato oggetto di ristampa nel 1997 dalla Last Episode Records e nel 2005 per Metal Mind Productions.
Questa volta, l’edizione per Metal Blade Records contiene un secondo CD intitolato And the Forests Dream Eternally - Artefacts, il quale contiene rare registrazioni dal vivo dei brani dell’EP più alcune versioni alternative degli stessi. La tracklist completa è indicata sotto:
CD 1:
01. Transylvanian Forest
02. Moonspell Rites
03. Sventevith [Storming Near the Baltic]
04. Pure Evil and Hate
05. Forgotten Empire of Dark Witchcraft
CD 2 - And the Forests Dream Eternally - Artefacts
01. Transylvanian Forest [Merry Christless Festival 2017, Polonia]
02. Moonspell Rites [Loud Park Festival 2013, Giappone]
03. Pure Evil and Hate [Brutal Assault Festival 2000, Repubblica Ceca]
04. Transylvanian Forest [Pagan Triumph Tour 1996, Paesi Bassi]
05. Transylvanian Forest [Riviera Remont Club 1996, Polonia]
06. Sventevith [Storming Near the Baltic - Rehearsal 1994]
07. Moonspell Rites [1993, Pre-produzione]
08. Pure Evil and Hate [1993 Rehearsal]
09. Moonspell Rites [1993 Rehearsal]
Entrambi i dischi sono stati resi ora disponibili sul canale YouTube della casa discografica e sono pertanto ascoltabili di seguito: