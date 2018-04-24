VARATHRON: tutto il live album ''Glorification Under the Latin Moon'' in streaming

Domani 25 settembre uscirà il live album Glorification Under the Latin Moon
dei blackster greci Varathron
. In attesa della pubblicazione, a cura di Agonia Records
, è stato messo a disposizione lo streaming integrale del lavoro.
Tracklist:01. Cultum Deus Aeternum (Ιntro)
02. Ouroboros Dweller
03. Cassiopeia's Ode
04. Tenebrous
05. Saturnian Sect
06. His Majesty at the Swamp
07. Son of the Moon
08. Unholy Funeral
09. Nightly Kingdoms
10. Lustful Father
11. Flowers of My Youth
12. The River of my Souls
13. The Tressrising Of Nyarlathotep
14. Genesis of Apocryphal Desire
15. Sic Transit Gloria Mundi (Outro)
.