MYLES KENNEDY: concluse le registrazioni del secondo disco solista

29/09/20
SECOND TO SUN
Leviathan
30/09/20
ALEX MELE
Alien Doppelganger
01/10/20
THE ERKONAUTS
I Want It to End
02/10/20
ION OF CHIOS
_reHUManize_
02/10/20
GOREPHILIA
In the Eye of Nothing
02/10/20
NACHTBLUT
Vanitas
02/10/20
SIX FEET UNDER
Nightmares of the Decomposed
02/10/20
ANAAL NATHRAKH
Endarkenment
02/10/20
SCHWARZER ENGEL
Kreuziget Mich
02/10/20
ISENGARD
Varjevndögn
27/09/20
VISIONS OF ATLANTIS + YE BANISHED PRIVATEERS + AD INFINITUM
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO
29/09/20
WITHIN TEMPTATION + EVANESCENCE
MEDIOLANUM FORUM - ASSAGO (MI)
03/10/20
PAGAN FEST
LAGHI MARGONARA - GONZAGA (MN)
03/10/20
SKELETOON
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO
08/10/20
VAN DER GRAAF GENERATOR
TEATRO CELEBRAZIONI - BOLOGNA
09/10/20
VAN DER GRAAF GENERATOR
GRAN TEATRO GEOX - PADOVA
09/10/20
ESOTERIC + NAGA + (ECHO) (ANNULLATO)
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA
09/10/20
MORTADO
CIRCUS CLUB - SCANDICCI (FI)
09/10/20
BULLO FEST
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO
10/10/20
ESOTERIC + NAGA + (ECHO) + AFRAID OF DESTINY (ANNULLATO)
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)
Visualizza questo post su Instagram “Turn up the Flux Capacitor!!” After spending the last 7 months writing and recording, the 2nd solo record is tracked and “in the can” as they say. The process, which started with me writing and demoing for the first half of the year merged into connecting with @zznuddin @timothysonoftimothy and driving nearly 3000 miles to Florida with gear in tow to meet up with the legend that is @elvisliberace at his fine studio. We all lived in a state of lockdown for 7 weeks with no outside world and nothing to focus on but recording music and acting like a bunch of 7th graders hopped up on vast amounts silly juice. It was an incredible experience....Rock n Roll summer camp at it’s finest. Thanks to my band and Elvis as well as his merry men @1f_jef and @joshuasaldate for helping bring yet another record across the finish line in best way possible. Love to y’all. #solorecord #MKII Un post condiviso da Myles Kennedy (@officialmyleskennedy) in data: 26 Set 2020 alle ore 12:08 PDT
