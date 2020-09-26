CEREMONIAL BLOODBATH: i dettagli di ''The Tides of Blood'' in uscita a ottobre e un brano

|
Sentient Ruin Laboratories pubblicherà il 23 ottobre The Tides of Blood, il primo full-length del quartetto black/death metal canadese Ceremonial Blood. Di lato è riportata la copertina, mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Command Sacrifice
2. Primitive
3. Book of Black Blessings
4. The Throat of Belial
5. Hordes of Demons Feeding
6. The Void Staring Back
7. Hammer Throne
8. Seven Wells
9. Ceremonial Bloodbath
10. In the Depths
The Tides of Blood è stato missato da Jesse Gander presso i Raincity Recorders e masterizzato da Ianzel ai Necrosound Studio.
E' stato svelato, inoltre, l'estratto Primitive: