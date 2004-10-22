      Privacy Policy
 
DEEDS OF FLESH: diffusi dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Nucleus''
28/09/2020 - 20:34 (130 letture)

lisablack
Martedì 29 Settembre 2020, 8.35.07
3
Notizia bellissima e commovente..Erik avrebbe voluto così, bravi ragazzi!
LAMBRUSCORE
Lunedì 28 Settembre 2020, 22.10.04
2
Pensavo si sciogliessero, dopo la morte di Lindmark, mi sembra un tributo al loro musicista scomparso. Per me fanno bene a continuare. Lo ascolterò presto. In passato hanno fatto del grande Brutal.
gianmarco
Lunedì 28 Settembre 2020, 21.11.21
1
bella veramente i tipi mi ricordano molto Assassin'S Creed .
28/09/2020 - 20:34
DEEDS OF FLESH: diffusi dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Nucleus''
12/12/2018 - 10:45
METALLIZED: pubblicate le playlist con Slayer, Deeds of Flesh e molto altro
30/11/2018 - 01:54
DEEDS OF FLESH: è morto Erik Lindmark
10/08/2016 - 17:31
DEEDS OF FLESH: ufficializzato il nuovo batterista
15/05/2013 - 18:30
DEEDS OF FLESH: nuovo brano ascoltabile in streaming
25/02/2013 - 18:15
DEEDS OF FLESH: la data di rilascio del nuovo album
23/12/2012 - 10:12
DEEDS OF FLESH: ascolta un nuovo brano
26/09/2012 - 10:52
DEEDS OF FLESH: presentato il nuovo bassista
24/07/2012 - 15:01
DEEDS OF FLESH: cambiamenti in formazione
01/01/2012 - 19:40
DEEDS OF FLESH: diffusa la cover art
