DEEDS OF FLESH: diffusi dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Nucleus''

I deathster Deeds of Flesh hanno annunciato la pubblicazione del nuovo album Nucleus che sarà disponibile nei negozi dal prossimo 11 dicembre tramite la Unique Leader Records.
Si tratta del primo lavoro della band americana dopo l'ultimo Portal to Canaan (pubblicato nel 2013) e dopo la morte del chitarrista Erik Lindmark deceduto nel 2018.
La copertina è disponibile a lato (curata da Raymond Swanland mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Odyssey
2. Alyen Scourge
3. Ascension Vortex (Feat: Decrepit Bill, Obie Flett, Anthony Trapani)
4. Catacombs of the Monolith (Feat: Luc Lemay)
5. Ethereal Ancestors (Feat: George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher)
6. Nucleus (Feat: John Gallagher)
7. Races Conjoined (Feat: Matti Way, Frank Mullen and Jon Zig)
8. Terror (Feat: Dusty Boisjolie and Robbe Kok)
9. Onward
Inoltre è possibile ascoltare il primo singolo Alyen Scourge.