NIGHT RANGER: in studio per registrare il nuovo album in uscita nel 2021

I rocker statunitensi Night Ranger si trovano attualmente al lavoro sul loro prossimo album, seguito di Don’t Let Up del 2017.
Il disco uscirà nella prima metà del 2021 per Frontiers Music Srl.
La band ha così commentato l’ingresso in studio per l’avvio delle fasi di registrazione dell’album:
"What this world needs now is to come together through music and Night Ranger is on it! We are excited to create a new studio album with our great partners at Frontiers Music. Our biggest problem is that we have so many songs, we’re trying to figure out which ones to leave off! Rock and Roll baby.”
Rimaniamo in attesa di ulteriori informazioni.