BLIND GUARDIAN: uscirà a dicembre l'edizione per l'anniversario di ''Imaginations From the Other Sid

I Blind Guardian hanno annunciato per l'11 dicembre la pubblicazione, tramite Nuclear Blast Records, della nuova edizione di Imaginations From the Other Side a festeggiamento del venticinquesimo anniversario del disco.
Questa edizione contiene anche brani live, registrato durante il concerto di Oberhausen e altre versioni dei classici della band tedesca.
Di seguito potete trovare tutte le edizioni che saranno disponibili sul mercato, le diverse tracklist e il live video di Born in a Mourning Hall.
.CD
– Earbook (40p Earbook LiveCD, RemixedCD, original instrumental/demos CD, Blu-ray – limitato a 2000 copie)
– CD-Boxset [Diorama – Box incl. 40p Earbook (LiveCD, RemixedCD, original instrumental/demos CD, Blu-ray) + puzzle – limitato a 1000 copie)
– 2LP BLACK VINYL
– 2PIC-LP PICTURE VINYL (limitato a 1000 copie)
– 2LP BURGUNDY VINYL (limitato a 500 copie)
– 2LP PEARL WHITE VINYL (limitato a 500 copie)
– 2LP BRONZE VINYL BAND EXCL. (limitato a 300 copie)Ecco un estratto da “Live In Oberhausen“:
CD: Live in Oberhausen tracklist
01. Imaginations from the Other Side
02. I’m Alive
03. A Past and Future Secret
04. The Script for My Requiem
05. Mordred’s Song
06. Born in a Mourning Hall
07. Bright Eyes
08. Another Holy War
09. And The Story Ends
Tracklist 2 LP:
Lato A
01. Imaginations from the Other Side
02. I’m Alive
03. A Past and Future Secret
Lato B
01. The Script for My Requiem
02. Mordred’s Song
03. Born in a Mourning Hall
Lato C
01. Bright Eyes
02. Another Holy War
03. And the Story Ends
Lato D
01. Imaginations from the Other Side (Demo)
02. I’m Alive (Demo)
03. A Past and Future Secret (Demo)
04. The Script for My Requiem (Demo)
Earbook tracklist:
Disc1 / CD: Live in Oberhausen
01. Imaginations from the Other Side
02. I’m Alive
03. A Past and Future Secret
04. The Script for My Requiem
05. Mordred’s Song
06. Born in a Mourning Hall
07. Bright Eyes
08. Another Holy War
09. And The Story Ends
Disc2/ CD: Album 2012 Remix and Remaster
01. Imaginations from the Other Side
02. I’m Alive
03. A Past and Future Secret
04. The Script for My Requiem
05. Mordred’s Song
06. Born in a Mourning Hall
07. Bright Eyes
08. Another Holy War
09. And the Story Ends
10. The Wizard
11. System’s Failing
Disc3/ CD: Album Instrumental & Bonus
01. Imaginations from the Other Side
02. I’m Alive
03. A Past and Future Secret
04. The Script for My Requiem
05. Mordred’s Song
06. Born in a Mourning Hall
07. Bright Eyes
08. Another Holy War
09. And the Story Ends
10. Imaginations from the Other Side (Demo)
11. I’m Alive (Demo)
12. A Past and Future Secret (Demo)
13. The Script for My Requiem (Demo)
14. A Past and Future Secret (Orchestral Version) – Single version
Disc4/ Bluray: Live in Oberhausen
01. Imaginations from the Other Side
02. I’m Alive
03. A Past and Future Secret
04. The Script for My Requiem
05. Mordred’s Song
06. Born in a Mourning Hall
07. Bright Eyes
08. Another Holy War
09. And the Story Ends