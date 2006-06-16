      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La Cover del Disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

02/10/20
ISENGARD
Varjevndögn

02/10/20
THE PILGRIM
...From the Earth to the Sky and Back

02/10/20
NACHTBLUT
Vanitas

02/10/20
SALTATIO MORTIS
Fur Immer Frei

02/10/20
BON JOVI
2020

02/10/20
BRAVE THE COLD
Scarcity

02/10/20
SIX FEET UNDER
Nightmares of the Decomposed

02/10/20
SCHWARZER ENGEL
Kreuziget Mich

02/10/20
MYGRAIN
V

02/10/20
SHIBALBA
Nekrologie Sinistrae (Orchestral Noise Opus I)

CONCERTI

03/10/20
PAGAN FEST
LAGHI MARGONARA - GONZAGA (MN)

03/10/20
SKELETOON
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

08/10/20
VAN DER GRAAF GENERATOR
TEATRO CELEBRAZIONI - BOLOGNA

09/10/20
VAN DER GRAAF GENERATOR
GRAN TEATRO GEOX - PADOVA

09/10/20
ESOTERIC + NAGA + (ECHO) (ANNULLATO)
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

09/10/20
MORTADO
CIRCUS CLUB - SCANDICCI (FI)

09/10/20
BULLO FEST
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

10/10/20
ESOTERIC + NAGA + (ECHO) + AFRAID OF DESTINY (ANNULLATO)
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

11/10/20
TWILIGHT FORCE + GUESTS (RINVIATO)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

11/10/20
VAN DER GRAAF GENERATOR
AUDITORIUM - MILANO
BLIND GUARDIAN: uscirà a dicembre l'edizione per l'anniversario di ''Imaginations From the Other Sid
02/10/2020 - 14:01 (28 letture)

RECENSIONI
80
68
80
86
82
79
97
55
98
85
92
88
80
75
ARTICOLI
26/10/2019
Intervista
BLIND GUARDIAN
A tu per tu con l'album orchestrale
26/05/2017
Intervista
BLIND GUARDIAN
Inarrestabili bardi
10/05/2015
Live Report
BLIND GUARDIAN + ORPHANED LAND
Alcatraz, Milano, 05/05/2015
19/09/2012
Articolo
BLIND GUARDIAN
# 2 - La biografia
07/09/2012
Articolo
BLIND GUARDIAN
# 1 - La biografia
15/09/2011
Intervista
BLIND GUARDIAN
La parola ad André Olbrich
17/10/2010
Live Report
BLIND GUARDIAN
Roma, Atlantico, 12/10/2010
06/11/2006
Live Report
BLIND GUARDIAN
Alcatraz, Milano, 10/10/2006
16/06/2006
Articolo
BLIND GUARDIAN
Lo studio report
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
02/10/2020 - 14:01
BLIND GUARDIAN: uscirà a dicembre l'edizione per l'anniversario di ''Imaginations From the Other Sid
18/09/2020 - 16:23
BLIND GUARDIAN: in studio per il nuovo album
05/08/2020 - 00:53
BLIND GUARDIAN: il nuovo brano ‘‘Violent Shadows’’ dal Wacken World Wide
22/07/2020 - 20:52
WACKEN WORLD WIDE: in arrivo l'evento streaming con Blind Guardian, Kreator e molti altri
25/01/2020 - 13:21
BLIND GUARDIAN: presto al lavoro sul prossimo album
08/11/2019 - 14:03
BLIND GUARDIAN: presentato il video di ''War Feeds War''
04/10/2019 - 15:00
BLIND GUARDIAN: il lyric video del singolo ''This Storm''
06/09/2019 - 08:17
BLIND GUARDIAN: ascolta ''Point of No Return'' dall'album orchestrale
19/07/2019 - 13:40
BLIND GUARDIAN: pubblicato un primo trailer per l'album orchestrale, svelata la tracklist
08/07/2019 - 18:33
BLIND GUARDIAN: svelata la copertina dell'album orchestrale
ULTIME NOTIZIE
02/10/2020 - 14:21
HELLSMOKE: guarda il video di ''Nitro Woman''
02/10/2020 - 13:50
COMMUNIC: a novembre il nuovo album, ecco il singolo ''My Temple of Pride''
02/10/2020 - 13:47
AMARANTHE: online il nuovo singolo dall'album ''Manifest''
02/10/2020 - 13:42
ACCEPT: presentano il video di ''The Undertaker'' dal loro nuovo album ''Too Mean to Die''
02/10/2020 - 12:00
NECROPHOBIC: ecco il video di ''Devil's Spawn Attack''
02/10/2020 - 09:53
CONSTRUCT OF LETHE: ascolta la versione riregistrata di ''Lamashtu''
02/10/2020 - 09:47
ANAAL NATHRAKH: tutto il nuovo ''Endarkenment'' in streaming
02/10/2020 - 00:38
WHITESNAKE: online la versione remixata di ‘‘Easier Said than Done’’ da ‘‘Love Songs’’
02/10/2020 - 00:21
THE DEAD DAISIES: ascolta il primo singolo ‘‘Bustle and Flow’’ dal nuovo ‘‘Holy Ground’’
01/10/2020 - 22:57
JAMES LABRIE: iniziate le registrazioni di un nuovo disco solista
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     