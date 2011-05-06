VOIVOD: diffusi i dettagli e un brano del nuovo live album ''Lost Machine''

|
Si intitola Lost Machine, il nuovo album che i canadesi Voivod pubblicheranno il prossimo 17 novembre tramite la Century Media Records.
La release sarà disponibile nei formati CD e in LP color nero, blu o magenta.
A lato è disponibile la copertina (curata da Michel “Away” Langevin) mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
01. Post Society (Lost Machine - Live) (07:50)
02. Psychic Vacuum (Lost Machine - Live) (04:31)
03. Obsolete Beings (Lost Machine - Live) (04:47)
04. The Prow (Lost Machine - Live) (03:24)
05. Iconspiracy (Lost Machine - Live) (05:21)
06. Into My Hypercube (Lost Machine - Live) (05:24)
07. The End Of Dormancy (Lost Machine - Live) (07:48)
08. Overreaction (Lost Machine - Live) (05:11)
09. Always Moving (Lost Machine - Live) (05:07)
10. Fall (Lost Machine - Live) (06:38)
11. The Lost Machine (Lost Machine - Live) (05:42)
12. Astronomy Domine (Lost Machine - Live) (07:26)
13. Voivod (Lost Machine - Live) (04:42)
Inoltre è possibile ascoltare Lost Machine.