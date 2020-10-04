CEREMONIAL CASTINGS: prevista per novembre la nuova edizione dell'album ''Salem 1692'', ecco i detta

|
Tramite il player posto in basso è possibile ascoltare il brano Damned Be Those of the Craft dei Ceremonial Castings. Il singolo preannuncia per il 27 novembre la pubblicazione, tramite Eisenwald Music, di una speciale edizione riregistrata del loro album del 2008 Salem 1692.
Tracklist:
01. Beneath the Sabbath Moon
02. Where the Witches Waltz
03. The Devil in Salem
04. Obsidian Spells of Hysteria
05. The Dreamstalk Masquerade
06. The Crucible & the Cross
07. Damned Be Those of the Craft
08. Onwards to Gallows Hill
09. Stones upon the Warlock
10. When Winter Spectres Come
11. The Search for Tranquility