Salem 1692 - Album Cover
DISCHI IN USCITA

06/10/20
VHALDEMAR
Straight to Hell

07/10/20
King Parrot
Banished, Flawed then Docile (EP)

09/10/20
SINNER`S BLOOD
The Mirror Star

09/10/20
PRIDE OF LIONS
Lion Heart

09/10/20
SENSE OF CREATION
Forsaken Era

09/10/20
GARGOYL
Gargoyl

09/10/20
STARDUST
Highway to Heartbreak

09/10/20
CRIPPLE BLACK PHOENIX
Ellengæst

09/10/20
ASCENSION OF THE WATCHERS
Apocrypha

09/10/20
DGM
Tragic Separation

CONCERTI

08/10/20
VAN DER GRAAF GENERATOR
TEATRO CELEBRAZIONI - BOLOGNA

09/10/20
VAN DER GRAAF GENERATOR
GRAN TEATRO GEOX - PADOVA

09/10/20
ESOTERIC + NAGA + (ECHO) (ANNULLATO)
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

09/10/20
MORTADO
CIRCUS CLUB - SCANDICCI (FI)

09/10/20
BULLO FEST
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

10/10/20
ESOTERIC + NAGA + (ECHO) + AFRAID OF DESTINY (ANNULLATO)
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

11/10/20
TWILIGHT FORCE + GUESTS (RINVIATO)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

11/10/20
VAN DER GRAAF GENERATOR
AUDITORIUM - MILANO

14/10/20
FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE + EX DEO
LARGO VENUE - ROMA

15/10/20
FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE + EX DEO
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)
CEREMONIAL CASTINGS: prevista per novembre la nuova edizione dell'album ''Salem 1692'', ecco i detta
04/10/2020 - 21:19 (41 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
04/10/2020 - 21:19
ULTIME NOTIZIE
04/10/2020 - 21:27
DARKENHOLD: presentano il singolo ''Incantations''
04/10/2020 - 21:15
EORONT: a novembre il nuovo album ''Gods Have No Home'', ascolta la titletrack
04/10/2020 - 20:14
NORDEIN: ascolta il primo singolo del nuovo progetto solista di Jorn Nord
04/10/2020 - 20:08
ELEINE: guarda il video di ''Ava of Death'' dal nuovo disco ''Dancing in Hell''
04/10/2020 - 20:02
WILDNESS: ecco ''Die Young'' dal nuovo album
04/10/2020 - 19:59
LANDMVRKS: presentato il nuovo singolo ''Rainfall''
04/10/2020 - 19:54
STORMBURST: online il video di ''Who Do You Think You Are''
04/10/2020 - 19:43
GHOSTKID: rivelati nuovi dettagli del loro disco d'esordio
04/10/2020 - 12:26
DEPRAVITY: ascolta ''Cantankerous Butcher'' dal disco in arrivo a dicembre
04/10/2020 - 12:18
BRUTALITY: la band annuncia lo scioglimento
 
