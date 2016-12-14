UNRULY CHILD: a dicembre il nuovo album ''Our Glass House'', guarda il video del primo singolo

|
Gli Unruly Child hanno annunciato per il 4 dicembre la pubblicazione, tramite Frontiers Music srl, del loro nuovo disco Our Glass House.
Di seguito potete vedere il video del primo singolo, Poison Ivy.
Tracklist:
01. Poison Ivy
02. Say What You Want [Explicit]
03. Glass House
04. Everyone Loves You When You’re Dead
05. Talked You out of Lovin Me
06. Underwater
07. Catch up to Yesterday
08. Freedom is a Fight
09. The Wooden Monster
10.We Are Here to Stay
11. To Be Your Everything – 2020
12. Let’s Talk About Love – 2020