HAVOK: pubblicano il video di ‘‘Fear Campaign’’ dall'ultimo disco ''V''

|
Gli statunitensi Havok hanno pubblicato lo scorso 1° maggio 2020 il loro ultimo album, intitolato V, tramite l’etichetta Century Media Records.
Dal disco hanno estratto il brano Fear Campaign per realizzare un video dedicato, visibile in fondo alla notizia.
Il cantante e chitarrista David Sanchez ha così commentato la scelta di riportare l’attenzione su questo specifico brano:
"Although it was written in 2019, 'Fear Campaign' sounds like it should be the theme song for 2020. The lyrics seem to become more and more relevant as the weeks go by. In the video, we wanted to capture the manic nature of media, propaganda, and other forms of mind control that have plagued civilization for thousands of years. The fear campaign appears to be at an all-time high right now and the only way to end it is to stop being afraid. Reject fear.”