NEAL MORSE: uscirà a dicembre il Live Album/DVD ''Jesus Christ The Exorcist (Live At Morsefest 2018)

Il cantautore americano Neal Morse ha annunciato per il 4 dicembre la pubblicazione, tramite Frontiers Music srl e nei formati di 2CD/DVD/Blu-Ray, del suo nuovo live album/DVD Jesus Christ The Exorcist (Live At Morsefest 2018).L'album è stato registrato in occasione dell'edizione 2018 del Morsefest, come suggerito dal titolo, che si tiene annualmente nella cittadina di origine dell'artista, ovvero Cross Plains, vicino a Nashville (TN).
Ecco le dichiarazioni dell'artista:
Performing "Jesus Christ the Exorcist" with this extraordinary cast of singers and musicians was an absolute dream come true for me as a composer and musician. The way it came together was nothing short of miraculous! One of the greatest events of my life.
Di seguito potete vedere il live video di Love Has Called My Name.
Tracklist:
CD1
01. Introduction
02. Overture
03. Getaway
04. Gather The People
05. Jesus’ Baptism
06. Jesus’ Temptation
07. There Is A Highway
08. The Woman Of Seven Devils
09. Free At Last
10. The Madman Of The Gadarenes
11. Love Has Called My Name
12. Better Weather
13. The Keys To The Kingdom
14. Get Behind Me Satan
CD2
01. He Must Go To The Cross
02. Jerusalem
03. Hearts Full Of Holes
04. The Last Supper
05. Gethsemane
06. Jesus Before The Council And Peter’s Denial
07. Judas’ Death
08. Jesus Before Pilate And The Crucifixion
09. Mary At The Tomb
10. The Greatest Love Of All
11. Love Has Called My Name (Reprise)
12. Morsefest 2018 End Credits
DVD / BR:
01. Introduction
02. Overture
03. Getaway
04. Gather The People
05. Jesus’ Baptism
06. Jesus’ Temptation
07. There Is A Highway
08. The Woman Of Seven Devils
09. Free At Last
10. The Madman Of The Gadarenes
11. Love Has Called My Name
12. Better Weather
13. The Keys To The Kingdom
14. Get Behind Me Satan
15. He Must Go To The Cross
16. Jerusalem
17. Hearts Full Of Holes
18. The Last Supper
19. Gethsemane
20. Jesus Before The Council And Peter’s Denial
21. Judas’ Death
22. Jesus Before Pilate And The Crucifixion
23. Mary At The Tomb
24. The Greatest Love Of All
25. Love Has Called My Name (Reprise)
26. Morsefest 2018 End Credits
DVD Bonus:
- MORSEFEST 2018: Behind the Curtain