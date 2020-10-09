FURIOUS TRAUMA: annunciato per novembre il nuovo album ''Decade At War'', ecco ''Heroes to Hail''

|
I thrasher danesi Furious Trauma hanno annunciato per il 27 novembre la pubblicazione, tramite Massacre Records, del loro nuovo album Decade At War.
Di seguito potete vedere il video del primo singolo, Heroes to Hail.
Tracklist:
01. Prelude to War
02. Decade at War
03. Heroes to Hail
04. Plague of the New World
05. Ultimate Divine
06. Hooligan
07. Comin' Home
08. Damage Done
09. The Cartoon
10. Lex Talionis
11. War Of The Gods
12. We Are Furious
13. We Salute You
14. Born of the Flag (Re-Recorded)
15. Chaos Within (Re-Recorded).