      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
A Christmas Carol - Album Cover
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

13/10/20
DETHRONE
State of Decay

14/10/20
L`IMPERO DELLE OMBRE
Racconti Macabri vol. III

16/10/20
APHONIC THRENODY
The Great Hatred

16/10/20
BENEDICTION
Scriptures

16/10/20
HENRIK PALM
Poverty Metal

16/10/20
INFERA BRUO
Rites of the Nameless

16/10/20
ATARAXIA
Quasar

16/10/20
NETHERBLADE
Reborn

16/10/20
MOLASSESS
Through the Hollow

16/10/20
WAYFARER
A Romance with Violence

CONCERTI

11/10/20
TWILIGHT FORCE + GUESTS (RINVIATO)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

11/10/20
VAN DER GRAAF GENERATOR
AUDITORIUM - MILANO

14/10/20
FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE + EX DEO
LARGO VENUE - ROMA

15/10/20
FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE + EX DEO
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

15/10/20
STEF BURNS LEAGUE
CAMPUS MUSIC INDUSTRY - PARMA

16/10/20
TOXIC YOUTH + GUESTS
BARRIO'S LIVE - MILANO

16/10/20
STEF BURNS LEAGUE
BLACK HORSE - CERMENATE (CO

16/10/20
OKTOBER METAL FEST
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

17/10/20
TRICK OR TREAT
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

17/10/20
STEF BURNS LEAGUE
CALIFORNIA CLIMBING - ARCO (TN)
MAJESTICA: annunciato il nuovo album, ecco i primi dettagli
11/10/2020 - 14:31 (47 letture)

Poss
Domenica 11 Ottobre 2020, 14.51.02
1
Above the sky bellissimo disco! vediamo che succede questa volta...
ALTRE NOTIZIE
11/10/2020 - 14:31
MAJESTICA: annunciato il nuovo album, ecco i primi dettagli
07/06/2019 - 18:37
MAJESTICA: ecco il terzo singolo da ''Above The Sky''
15/05/2019 - 16:16
MAJESTICA: online un lyric video
12/04/2019 - 17:16
MAJESTICA: presentato il lyric video del loro primo singolo
28/03/2019 - 13:47
MAJESTICA: firmano per la Nuclear Blast Records, previsto per l'estate l'album di debutto
ULTIME NOTIZIE
11/10/2020 - 15:01
PARADOXXON: guarda il video di ''Narben'' dal loro esordio discografico
11/10/2020 - 14:50
CRYSTAL VIPER: firmano con la Listenable Records, a gennaio il nuovo album
11/10/2020 - 14:48
MAGICAL HEART: online il video di ''Take Your Time''
11/10/2020 - 14:42
AGENT STEEL: uscirà a febbraio il nuovo disco ''No Other Godz Before Me''
11/10/2020 - 14:26
FINAL STAIR: presentano il video del singolo ''Dreamhunter''
11/10/2020 - 12:25
ARKHERON TODOL: ascolta tutto il nuovo album in streaming
11/10/2020 - 12:20
SPECTRALE: a novembre l'album ''Arcanes'', disponibile il video di ''Le Bateleur''
11/10/2020 - 11:48
BLACK GREMLIN: online il video di ''Quiver''
11/10/2020 - 11:41
OVTRENOIR: ecco un brano dall'album in uscita ''Fields of Fire''
11/10/2020 - 11:34
HORNA: a dicembre uscirà ''Kuoleman Kirjo'', ecco dettagli e brano
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     