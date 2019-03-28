MAJESTICA: annunciato il nuovo album, ecco i primi dettagli

|
I symphonyc power metaller svedesi Majestica hanno annunciato per la stagione natalizia la pubblicazione, tramite Nuclear Blast Records, del loro secondo disco A Christmas Carol.
Oltre al titolo è stata svelata anche la copertina del disco, i cui preordini partiranno il 23 ottobre.
Di seguito potete leggere le dichiarazioni a riguardo di Tommy Johansson.
A silly dream of mine has finally come true. For many years I’ve wanted to release a Christmas album, because the atmosphere around Christmas is always so peaceful and music with a clear Christmas theme is always beautiful and very well‐written. The reason why we chose to make a musical album with the story of Ebenezer Scrooge is very simple – it's a great story to tell around Christmas and it works so well as a musical. And with the help of different voice actors and singers we made it possible for this to happen - we’re very happy with the result.
Once again people can expect real power metal, but this time its a bit more symphonic and epic compared to our previous album ‘Above The Sky’. When it comes to the symphonic parts we’ve taken it a bit further and included a lot more orchestral instruments, including tubular bells, glockenspiel and sleigh bells to really get that Christmas sound to it.