DISCHI IN USCITA

13/10/20
DETHRONE
State of Decay

14/10/20
L`IMPERO DELLE OMBRE
Racconti Macabri vol. III

16/10/20
MOLASSESS
Through the Hollow

16/10/20
ATARAXIA
Quasar

16/10/20
HAGATHORN
Hartwold

16/10/20
CYNABARE URNE
Obsidian Daggers and Cinnabar Skulls

16/10/20
HENRIK PALM
Poverty Metal

16/10/20
WAYFARER
A Romance with Violence

16/10/20
SILVERA
Edge of the World

16/10/20
APHONIC THRENODY
The Great Hatred

CONCERTI

14/10/20
FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE + EX DEO
LARGO VENUE - ROMA

15/10/20
FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE + EX DEO
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

15/10/20
STEF BURNS LEAGUE
CAMPUS MUSIC INDUSTRY - PARMA

16/10/20
TOXIC YOUTH + GUESTS
BARRIO'S LIVE - MILANO

16/10/20
STEF BURNS LEAGUE
BLACK HORSE - CERMENATE (CO

16/10/20
OKTOBER METAL FEST
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

17/10/20
TRICK OR TREAT
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

17/10/20
STEF BURNS LEAGUE
CALIFORNIA CLIMBING - ARCO (TN)

17/10/20
NERO DI MARTE + ABATON + OTTONE PESANTE
VIDIA - CESENA

20/10/20
STEF BURNS LEAGUE
BRAVO CAFFE' - BOLOGNA
JADED HEART: online la titletrack di ''Stand Your Ground''
12/10/2020 - 19:17 (34 letture)

ULTIME NOTIZIE
12/10/2020 - 20:12
OCEANA: firmano per Time To Kill Records, in arrivo ''The Pattern''
12/10/2020 - 20:06
GENUS ORDINIS DEI: il video di ''Edict'' dal disco in uscita
12/10/2020 - 19:35
MEMORIAM: in studio per registrare ''To the End''
12/10/2020 - 19:27
LIONHEART: guarda il live video di ''Lock Jaw'' al Summer Breeze 2019
12/10/2020 - 19:20
GRIFFON: a fine mese uscirà ''o Theos, o Basileus'', ascolta il brano ''Les Plaies du Trone''
12/10/2020 - 19:08
AUDN: presentano il singolo ''Verður von að bráð''
12/10/2020 - 19:04
THRUDVANGAR: a novembre il nuovo album ''Vegvisir'', ecco il primo singolo
11/10/2020 - 20:18
ORANGE GOBLIN: due concerti in streaming a novembre
11/10/2020 - 19:35
SIX DEGREES: annunciato il disco di debutto ‘‘No One Is Innocent’’, disponibile un trailer
11/10/2020 - 19:27
AGARTHIC: firmano con Frontiers Music, il debutto è atteso nel 2021
 
