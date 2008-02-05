JADED HEART: online la titletrack di ''Stand Your Ground''

|
Tramite il player sottostante è possibile vedere il lyric video di Stand Your Ground, brano dei tedeschi Jaded Heart e titletrack del loro prossimo disco in uscita il 27 novembre per la Massacre Records.
Di seguito potete leggere la tracklist del disco.
Tracklist:
01. Inception
02. Stand Your Ground
03. One Last Time
04. Reap What You Sow
05. Break Free
06. Hero to Zero
07. Kill Your Masters
08. Embrace a Demon
09. Hopelessly Addicted
10. Self Destruction
11. Stay
12. Lost in Confusion
13. Inside a Hurricane