I Bring Me The Horizon
pubblicheranno ufficialmente il loro nuovo EP, primo dei quattro annunciati lo scorso giugno qui
, dal titolo Post Human: Survival Horror
il 30 ottobre 2020. Il disco includerà diverse tracce già pubblicate in precedenza come singoli, tra cui Obey
e Ludens
. Inoltre saranno presenti alcuni ospiti tra cui Amy Lee
degli Evanescence
e le Babymetal
.
Di seguito la tracklist:1. Dear Diary
2. Parasite Eve
3. Tear Drops
4. Obey (feat. YUNGBLUD)
5. Itch For The Cure (When We Will Be Free?)
6. IXI (feat. Nova Twins)
7. Kingslayer (feat. BABYMETAL)
8. Ludens
9. One Day The Only Butterflies Left Will Be In Your Chest As You March Towards Your Death (feat. Amy Lee of Evanescence)