16/10/20
METAL CHURCH
Classic Live

16/10/20
THE DAMNED
The Rockfield Files

16/10/20
ATARAXIA
Quasar

16/10/20
NETHERBLADE
Reborn

16/10/20
MOLASSESS
Through the Hollow

16/10/20
BENEDICTION
Scriptures

16/10/20
INFERA BRUO
Rites of the Nameless

16/10/20
CYNABARE URNE
Obsidian Daggers and Cinnabar Skulls

16/10/20
HENRIK PALM
Poverty Metal

16/10/20
APHONIC THRENODY
The Great Hatred

CONCERTI

15/10/20
FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE + EX DEO
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

15/10/20
STEF BURNS LEAGUE
CAMPUS MUSIC INDUSTRY - PARMA

16/10/20
TOXIC YOUTH + GUESTS
BARRIO'S LIVE - MILANO

16/10/20
STEF BURNS LEAGUE
BLACK HORSE - CERMENATE (CO

16/10/20
OKTOBER METAL FEST
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

17/10/20
TRICK OR TREAT
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

17/10/20
STEF BURNS LEAGUE
CALIFORNIA CLIMBING - ARCO (TN)

17/10/20
NERO DI MARTE + ABATON + OTTONE PESANTE
VIDIA - CESENA

20/10/20
STEF BURNS LEAGUE
BRAVO CAFFE' - BOLOGNA

22/10/20
STEF BURNS LEAGUE
KILL JOY - ROMA
BRING ME THE HORIZON: a fine ottobre il nuovo EP "Post Human Survival Horror"
14/10/2020 - 20:14

Indigo
Mercoledì 14 Ottobre 2020, 23.41.39
1
Non mi interessano da un pezzo però la traccia con Amy lee la ascolterò volentieri
14/10/2020 - 20:14
BRING ME THE HORIZON: a fine ottobre il nuovo EP "Post Human Survival Horror"
26/06/2020 - 00:27
BRING ME THE HORIZON: annunciata una serie di quattro EP, ascolta il singolo ‘‘Parasite Eve’’
11/11/2019 - 20:43
BRING ME THE HORIZON: online il video di ''Ludens''
26/07/2019 - 18:43
BRING ME THE HORIZON: guarda la clip di ''Sugar Honey Ice & Tea''
04/01/2019 - 10:42
BRING ME THE HORIZON: disponibile il video del nuovo singolo
22/10/2018 - 18:43
BRING ME THE HORIZON: ecco il singolo con Dani Filth
22/08/2018 - 12:46
BRING ME THE HORIZON: confermata un'unica data in Italia e diffuso un nuovo singolo
26/06/2016 - 10:34
BRING ME THE HORIZON: guarda il nuovo video
17/03/2016 - 13:01
BRING ME THE HORIZON: sold out la data italiana
16/03/2016 - 16:39
BRING ME THE HORIZON: guarda il video di ''Follow You''
15/10/2020 - 00:16
FLYING COLORS: guarda due nuovi live video
14/10/2020 - 20:01
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH: cambio di formazione, presentano il nuovo chitarrista
14/10/2020 - 18:16
CRYSTAL LAKE: guarda il video di ''Disobey''
14/10/2020 - 18:12
SARVEKAS: previsto per dicembre l'EP di debutto ''Of Atavistic Fury & Visions'', ascolta un brano
14/10/2020 - 18:09
THANATOPSIS: ecco il singolo ''Initiation'' dal loro esordio discografico
14/10/2020 - 18:05
ETERNAL IDOL: guarda il lyric video di ''Dark Eclipse'' dal nuovo album
14/10/2020 - 18:01
SKALMOLD: presentato il live video di ''Að vetri''
14/10/2020 - 15:02
COEXISTENCE: ascolta ''Detach from the Abyss'' dal disco di debutto
14/10/2020 - 11:49
ARKONA: primi aggiornamenti del nuovo album ''Kob' ''
14/10/2020 - 11:40
GORATORY: tutto il nuovo ''Sour Grapes'' in streaming
 
