ANDREW W.K.: firma con Napalm Records, al lavoro su un nuovo album

|
Il musicista del Michigan Andrew Fetterly Wilkes-Krier, in arte Andrew W.K., ha recentemente siglato un accordo discografico con la nota casa discografica Napalm Records.
Andrew W.K., che attualmente ha all’attivo cinque full-lenght, sta attualmente lavorando su un disco di inediti in studio, il quale uscirà per la nuova etichetta.
Questo il commento di Napalm Records:
"We at Napalm Records are thrilled to propel Andrew W.K. to new heights, having been longtime fans of the work since the beginning. To say partnering (and partying) with the team at Andrew W.K. has been exciting and enlightening is an understatement. We've got our seat belts on and secured tightly, and we're ready to party party party our way into the future of Andrew W.K.!”