NIGHTRAGE: uscirà il prossimo dicembre un esclusivo demo album, ascolta ''Frozen Halflight Atmosphere

I death metaller ellenici Nightrage hanno annunciato per il 4 dicembre la pubblicazione, tramite Despotz Records, di un esclusivo demo album, Demo 2000, per festeggiare il ventesimo anniversario della band.
Questo è il primo demo registrato in assoluto dalla band 20 anni fa, che all'epoca comprendeva tra le sue fila anche Gus G., e mai pubblicato.
Di seguito potete ascoltare il singolo ''Frozen Halflight Atmosphere demo 2000
Tracklist:
01. Macabre Apparition demo 2000
02. Ethereal Veils And Shrouds demo 2000
03. Poems Doomed To Oblivion demo 2000
04. At The Ends Of The Earth demo 2000
05. Gloomy Daydreams demo 2000
06. Frozen Halflight Atmosphere demo 2000
07. Circle Of Pain demo 2000
08. Hero In A World Of Demons demo 2000
09. Black Skies demo 2000
10.Gallant Deeds demo 2000
11.The Howls Of The Wolves (Instrumental) demo 2000