SUMMONING THE LICH: firmano con la Prosthetic Records, presentano il singolo ''Descend''

Il quartetto death metal americano Summoning the Lich ha annunciato la firma di un contratto discografico con l'etichetta Prosthetic Records.
Contestualmente è stato reso disponibile il video del loro nuovo singolo Descend.
Di seguito potete leggere le dichiarazioni della band
“We are beyond excited to announce our signing with Prosthetic Records! Some of our favorite bands, old and new, have been a part of the Prosthetic family and to join that group is incredible. They were always a label on our short list and their enthusiasm for our music, coupled with their confidence in our direction, made this decision a no-brainer.”
Qui invece quelle dell'etichetta.
“Our friends at PinUp Management sent SUMMONING THE LICH our way and we were immediately blown away. While we were speaking with them, a great writer from the St. Louis area passed word that they were the nicest and hardest working band in the city, so we were sold! We can’t wait for you to hear more from these guys.”