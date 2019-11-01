PRETTY MAIDS: un nuovo aggiornamento sulle condizioni di salute di Ronnie Atkins

18/10/2020 - 14:18 (55 letture)



Discutine con noi sul FORUM Federico "Vandroy" Landini 3 Tumori di m...a🤬!! In queste situazioni ammiro la prova di coraggio che dimostra Ronnie, e quelli come lui, combattendo fino alla fine. Un grande. 2 Ti quoto @beta, al 100%. 1 Le persone come lui, che reagiscono in questa maniera, sono da ammirare e di certo sono quelle che io ammiro di più e che mi insegnano tanto.