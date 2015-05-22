RICKY WARWICK: presentati i dettagli del nuovo album ''When Life Was Hard & Fast''

|
Il cantante nordirlandese Ricky Warwick (Black Star Riders/The Almighty/Thin Lizzy) ha annunciato per il 19 febbraio 2021 la pubblicazione, tramite Nuclear Blast Records, del suo nuovo album When Life Was Hard & Fast.
Il disco, di cui potete vedere il singolo Fighting Heart in basso, sarà disponibile nel formato di doppio CD, con il secondo che comprende un album di cover intitolato Stairwell Trobadour
Tracklist:
CD1
01. When Life Was Hard And Fast
02. You Don’t Love Me
03. I’d Rather Be Hit
04. Gunslinger
05. Never Corner A Rat
06. Time Don’t Seem To Matter
07. Fighting Heart
08. I Don’t Feel At Home
09. Still Alive
10. Clown Of Misery
11. You’re My Rock N Roll
CD2
01. You Spin Me round (Like A Record) (Dead Or Alive cover)
02. Ooops!…I Did It Again (Britney Spears cover)
03. Summertime Blues (Eddie Cochran cover)
04. 1000 Dollar Car (Bottle Rockets cover)
05. Cocaine Blues (Johnny Cash cover)
06. I Don’t Want To Grow Up (Ramones cover)
07. I Fought The Law (The Clash cover)
08. Burning Love (Elvis Presley cover)
09. Jesus Loves You…But I Don’t (The Almighty cover)
10. Wrathchild (Iron Maiden cover)