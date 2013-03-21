W.E.T: annunciato per gennaio il nuovo album ''Retransmission''

|
Il supergruppo hard rock svedese W.E.T. ha annunciato per il 22 gennaio 2021 la pubblicazione, tramite Frontiers Music srl, del nuovo album Retransmission.
In attesa del primo singolo, atteso per il 13 novembre, sono disponibili tracklist e cover del disco.
Tracklist:
01. Big Boys Don't Cry
02. The Moment Of Truth
03. The Call Of The Wild
04. Got To Be About Love
05. Beautiful Game
06. How Far To Babylon
07. Coming Home
08. What Are You Waiting For
09. You Better Believe It
10. How Do I Know
11. One Final Kiss