DISCHI IN USCITA

23/10/20
ZEAL & ARDOR
Wake of a Nation

23/10/20
GRIFFON
O Theos, O Basileus

23/10/20
MORK GRYNING
Hinsides Vrede

23/10/20
JAKKO M JAKSZYK
Secrets & Lies

23/10/20
ANTHEA
Illusion

23/10/20
SONG OF ANHUBIS
Reversed Reflection

23/10/20
DEHUMAN REIGN
Descending upon the Oblivious

23/10/20
ARMORED SAINT
Punching the Sky

23/10/20
DEVIN TOWNSEND
Order of Magnitude – Empath Live Volume 1

23/10/20
OVTRENOIR
Fields of Fire

22/10/20
STEF BURNS LEAGUE
KILL JOY - ROMA

24/10/20
NERO DI MARTE + GUESTS
CS BOCCIODROMO - VICENZA

24/10/20
OTTONE PESANTE
SECRET SHOW - GENOVA

25/10/20
DEATH THE SUNDAY FEST
CIRCOLO ARCI MU - PARMA

30/10/20
ULVEDHARR + GUESTS
DRUSO - RANICA (BG)

30/10/20
OTTONE PESANTE
INK CLUB - BERGAMO

30/10/20
HELLUCINATION + NEBULAE
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

31/10/20
DEATHLESS LEGACY + DAMNATION GALLERY
CRAZY BULL CAFE' - GENOVA

31/10/20
OTTONE PESANTE
IL CASTELLO - PARMA

31/10/20
CLAUDIO SIMONETTI`S GOBLIN + VICOLO INFERNO
LOCOMOTIV CLUB - BOLOGNA
BLACK FATE: online il video del singolo ''Maze''
20/10/2020 - 21:23

20/10/2020 - 21:23
BLACK FATE: online il video del singolo ''Maze''
24/09/2020 - 22:35
BLACK FATE: ascolta il nuovo singolo ‘‘Nemesis’’
11/08/2020 - 00:48
BLACK FATE: svelano copertina e primo singolo del nuovo album ‘‘Ithaca’’
31/07/2020 - 11:44
BLACK FATE: firmano con Rockshots Records; il nuovo album ‘‘Ithaca’’ esce ad ottobre
20/10/2020 - 21:20
SAOR: disponibile lo show in streaming ''Lockdown Live''
20/10/2020 - 21:13
W.E.T: annunciato per gennaio il nuovo album ''Retransmission''
20/10/2020 - 21:12
CARNAGE ALPHA: ecco i dettagli del debutto in arrivo a novembre
20/10/2020 - 21:06
ARCHITECTS: ascolta la nuova ''Animals''
20/10/2020 - 21:01
DAGDA LIVE CLUB: chiude il locale di Retorbido
20/10/2020 - 20:48
INTOLERANT: i dettagli di ''Primal Future'' e la titletrack
20/10/2020 - 20:40
PULCHRA MORTE: ascolta ''The Archer & the Noose'' dal nuovo album
20/10/2020 - 20:29
TIMO TOLKKI`S INFINITE VISIONS: Erik Kraemer è il cantante della band
20/10/2020 - 20:24
SADIST: il titolo del primo libro del frontman Trevor
20/10/2020 - 20:19
TOMBS: online il video di ''The Hunger'' dal disco in arrivo
 
