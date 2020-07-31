BLACK FATE: online il video del singolo ''Maze''

Tramite il player sottostante è possibile vedere il video di Maze
. Il brano è il terzo singolo dei power/prog metaller greci Black Fate
tratto dal loro nuovo disco, Ithaca
, in uscita il 23 ottobre.
Tramite questo link
è possibile vedere il lyric video del singolo Nemesis
, mentre a questo indirizzo
è possibile ascoltare il primo estratto Savior Machine
.
Tracklist:01. From Ashes & Dust
02. Ithaca
03. Maze
04. Savior Machine
05. Fortress of Solitude
06. Nemesis
07. Secret Place
08. Reach for the Stars
09. Rainbow's End
10. One Last Breath
11. Queen of Shadows
12. Circle of Despair