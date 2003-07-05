      Privacy Policy
 
DISCHI IN USCITA

23/10/20
JAKKO M JAKSZYK
Secrets & Lies

23/10/20
CEREMONIAL BLOODBATH
The Tides of Blood

23/10/20
ZEAL & ARDOR
Wake of a Nation

23/10/20
CELESTIAL SEASON
The Secret Teachings

23/10/20
MORK GRYNING
Hinsides Vrede

23/10/20
OVTRENOIR
Fields of Fire

23/10/20
DEHUMAN REIGN
Descending upon the Oblivious

23/10/20
DEMONICAL
World Domination

23/10/20
SEVENDUST
Blood & Stone

23/10/20
ARMORED SAINT
Punching the Sky

CONCERTI

22/10/20
STEF BURNS LEAGUE
KILL JOY - ROMA

24/10/20
NERO DI MARTE + GUESTS
CS BOCCIODROMO - VICENZA

24/10/20
OTTONE PESANTE
SECRET SHOW - GENOVA

24/10/20
VIRTUAL SYMMETRY
CINEMA PLAZA - MENDRISIO (CH)

25/10/20
DEATH THE SUNDAY FEST
CIRCOLO ARCI MU - PARMA

30/10/20
ULVEDHARR + GUESTS
DRUSO - RANICA (BG)

30/10/20
OTTONE PESANTE
INK CLUB - BERGAMO

30/10/20
HELLUCINATION + NEBULAE
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

31/10/20
DEATHLESS LEGACY + DAMNATION GALLERY
CRAZY BULL CAFE' - GENOVA

31/10/20
OTTONE PESANTE
IL CASTELLO - PARMA
ANGEL: ascolta la versione acustica di ''Keep Your Head Held High''
21/10/2020 - 19:00 (38 letture)

11/05/2020
Intervista
DEVANGELIC
Anche i sumeri suonavano brutal!
19/12/2018
Live Report
EXODUS + SODOM + DEATH ANGEL + SUICIDAL ANGELS
MTV HEADBANGERS BALL TOUR 2018 - Phenomenon, Fontaneto d'Agogna (NO), 14/12/2018
01/03/2018
Live Report
ANGEL WITCH + ANGEL MARTYR + FORGED IN BLOOD
Dagda Live Club, Retorbido (PV), 24/02/2018
17/01/2018
Live Report
ABYSMAL GRIEF + IL SEGNO DEL COMANDO + BALLO ANGELICO
L'Angelo Azzurro Club, Genova, 13/01/2018
09/12/2017
Live Report
TESTAMENT + ANNIHILATOR + DEATH ANGEL
Live Club, Trezzo sull'Adda (MI), 1/12/2017
23/05/2017
Live Report
FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE + THY LEGION + BOUND TO PREVAIL + REPUGNANCE + ANGELCRYPT
Orpheum Theater, Gzira (Malta), 19/05/2017
16/12/2015
Live Report
MICHAEL ANGELO BATIO + ULI JON ROTH
Il Peocio, Trofarello (TO) - 11/12/2015
22/05/2015
Live Report
ANGEL WITCH + DOOMRAISER + CROMO + GUEST
Traffic Club, Roma, 17/05/2015
26/03/2015
Live Report
GUS G. + ARTHEMIS + ANTICLOCKWISE + MARCO ANGELO
Live23, Bosco Marengo (AL) 21/03/2015
18/11/2014
Live Report
MORBID ANGEL + METHEDRAS
Estragon, Bologna - 13/11/14
23/09/2014
Live Report
ANTROPOFAGUS + UNBIRTH + DEVANGELIC + BLOODTRUTH + TO FEED OF FLESH
Blue Rose Saloon, Bresso (MI) - 20/09/14
17/12/2013
Intervista
DEATH ANGEL
Intervista a Rob Cavestany
03/12/2013
Live Report
DEATH ANGEL + EXTREMA + DEW-SCENTED + ADIMIRON
Tempo Rock, Gualtieri (RE), 30/11/2013
19/10/2013
Intervista
ANGELS AND DEMONS
Quando il jazz incontra l'heavy metal
17/02/2013
Live Report
GRAND MAGUS + ANGEL WITCH + ENFORCER + CARONTE
Legend Club, Milano, 13/02/2013
18/11/2012
Live Report
KREATOR + MORBID ANGEL + NILE + FUELED BY FIRE
Demodè Club, Bari / Live Club, Trezzo sull'Adda. 14-12/11/2012
19/06/2012
Live Report
EXODUS + HEATHEN + SUICIDAL ANGELS + SNP
Carlito’s Way, Retorbido (PV), 14/06/2012
08/12/2011
Live Report
MORBID ANGEL
Magazzini Generali, Milano, 01/12/2011
18/12/2010
Live Report
KREATOR + EXODUS + DEATH ANGEL + SUICIDAL ANGELS
Estragon, Bologna, 15/12/2010
13/04/2005
Live Report
MORBID ANGEL
Estragon, Bologna, 05/04/2005
25/11/2004
Articolo
MORBID ANGEL
La biografia
27/04/2004
Intervista
DEATH ANGEL
Parla Rob Cavestany
05/07/2003
Intervista
INFERNAL ANGELS
Parla XeS
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
21/10/2020 - 19:00
ANGEL: ascolta la versione acustica di ''Keep Your Head Held High''
13/10/2020 - 11:27
ANGELICA: online la nuova ‘‘Beat Them All’’ dal secondo disco solista
10/10/2020 - 17:02
DEATH ANGEL: presentano il nuovo EP ''Under Pressure'' con il video della titletrack
06/10/2020 - 19:03
ANGEL MARTYR: online la clip di ''Forgotten Metal''
01/10/2020 - 21:57
TONY MITCHELL: online il video di ''I Believe in Angels''
01/10/2020 - 01:03
ANGELES: Danny Basulto lascia la band, annunciato il nuovo batterista
20/09/2020 - 18:26
DIRKSCHNEIDER & THE OLD GANG: presentano la canzone ''Where the Angels Fly''
18/09/2020 - 16:39
AMARANTHE: presentano il video di ''Archangel''
14/09/2020 - 14:37
OLD MOTHER HELL: esce ad ottobre il nuovo ‘‘Lord of Demise’’, ascolta il singolo ‘‘Avenging Angel’’
14/09/2020 - 14:22
ANGELICA: guarda il video di ‘‘Calling’’ dal nuovo disco in uscita a novembre
ULTIME NOTIZIE
22/10/2020 - 00:15
SCREAMACHINE: firmano con Frontiers Music Srl
22/10/2020 - 00:15
COREY TAYLOR: online la versione acustica di ‘‘Black Eyed Blues’’
22/10/2020 - 00:12
TRAIL OF TEARS: tornano dopo sette anni, annunciano la nuova line-up
22/10/2020 - 00:12
WAR CURSE: firmano con Blacklight Media Records, nuovo album nel 2021
21/10/2020 - 22:38
FURIOUS TRAUMA: ascolta ‘‘We Salute You’’ dal nuovo album
21/10/2020 - 20:21
YES: il secondo singolo dal nuovo live CD è ‘‘I've Seen All Good People’’
21/10/2020 - 20:11
FOUL BODY AUTOPSY: in streaming il 31 ottobre con tutto ''Consumed By Black Thoughts''
21/10/2020 - 20:10
VIRTUAL SYMMETRY: disponibili trailer e dettagli di ‘‘Exoverse - Out of the Shadow Cinematic Show’’
21/10/2020 - 19:54
BUCKCHERRY: uno show in streaming l'11 novembre
21/10/2020 - 19:47
ALCATRAZ: annunciata la chiusura temporanea
 
