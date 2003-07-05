ANGEL: ascolta la versione acustica di ''Keep Your Head Held High''

|
Tramite il player posto sotto il corpo principale della news è possibile vedere il video della versione acustica di Keep Your Head Held High, brano dei gothic metaller Angel tratto dal loro prossimo disco, A Woman's Diary - The Hidden Chapter, in uscita il prossimo 4 dicembre per la Massacre Records.
Tracklist:
01. Don't Let Daddy Kiss Me (Acoustic Version)
02. Little Ballerina (Acoustic Version)
03. Kjærlighet (Acoustic Version)
04. Lost (Acoustic Version)
05. Let Down (Acoustic Version)
06. Hallelujah (Acoustic Version)
07. Calling St. Cecilia (Acoustic Version)
08. Purple Rain (Acoustic Version)
09. Somewhere Over The Rainbow (Acoustic Version)
10. Leave The Light On (Acoustic Version)
11. Summertime (Acoustic Version)
12. Memories (Acoustic Version)
13. Keep Your Head Held High (Acoustic Version)