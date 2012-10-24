TROLLFEST: firmano con la Napalm Records

|
Tramite il player sottostante è possibile vedere il video che accompagna la versione ri-registrata di Der Jegermeister. Questo brano è stato scelto dai folk metaller norvegesi Trollfest per festeggiare la firma di un contratto discografico con l'etichetta Napalm Records.
Di seguito potete leggere le dichiarazioni a riguardo della band:
“There are few things more welcome than good news in tumultuous times and with that in mind it is with unbridled joy that we announce our signing to Napalm Records. We are excitedly excited about this excitement and have overwhelmingly positive feelings of exuberance toward this endeavor. It is a pure honor to work with such legends. Gleefully chipper and tremendously exalted, we cannot wait for the next chapter of TrollfesT history where world domination, millionaire status, private airplanes and studios built of beer are sure to only be the minor ingredients, that or we will continue to roam the outskirts of obscurity. Either way, we will enjoy ourselves stupendously.”