JASON BIELER AND THE BARON VON BIELSKI ORCHESTRA: nel 2021 il disco ''Songs for the Apocalypse''

La Jason Bieler and the Baron Von Bielski Orchestra, nuovo progetto di Jason Bieler (Saigon Kick), ha annunciato per il 22 gennaio 2021 la pubblicazione, tramite Frontiers Music srl, del nuovo album Songs for the Apocalypse.
In attesa del primo singolo, previsto per il 10 novembre, è possibile leggere la tracklist ed osservare la copertina.
Tracklist:
01. Never Ending Circle
02. Apology
03. Bring Out Your Dead
04. Annalise
05. Stones Will Fly
06. Down In A Hole
07. Anthem For Losers
08. Horror Wobbles The Hippo
09. Beyond Hope
10. Crab Claw Dan
11. Born Of The Sun
12. Baby Driver
13. Alone In The World
14. Very Fine People
15. Fkswyso