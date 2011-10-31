CELESTIAL SEASON: ascolta ''Lunar Child'' dall'album in arrivo

|
In basso è visualizzabile la clip di Lunar Child, brano dei Celestial Season. La band darà alle stampe l'album The Secret Teachings il 23 ottobre su Burning World Records.
Si tratterà del sesto full-length del gruppo stoner metal olandese. In basso la tracklist:
1. The Secret Teachings of All Ages
2. For Twisted Loveless
3. The Ourobouros
4. Dolores
5. Long Forlorn Tears
6. Amor Fati
7. White Lotus Day
8. Salt of the Earth
9. They Saw It Come From the Sky
10. Lunar Child
11. Beneath the Temple Mount
12. A Veil of Silence
13. Red Water