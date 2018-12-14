HOLDING ABSENCE: annunciato per aprile il nuovo album, ecco il video di ''Beyond Belief''

|
La band metalcore Holding Absence ha annunciato per il 16 aprile 2021 la pubblicazione, tramite SharpTone Records, del loro nuovo album The Greatest Mystake Of My Life.
Di seguito potete vedere il video del singolo Beyond Belief.
Tracklist:
01. Awake
02. Celebration Song
03. Curse Me with Your Kiss
04. Afterlife
05. Drugs and Love
06. In Circles
07. Nomoreroses
08. Beyond Belief
09. Die Alone (In Your Lover’s Arms)
10. Phantoms
11. Mourning Song
12. The Greatest Mistake of My Life
13. An Apology Note